For Spirit, rain washes away the pain in comeback win over Gotham FC

The Washington Spirit arrived at Audi Field on Friday ready to shake off any lingering effects of last Saturday’s 6-0 loss to the North Carolina Courage, the largest defeat in club history. After the first 10 minutes of its Challenge Cup match against NJ/NY Gotham FC, that seemed rather unlikely. Washington looked disjointed and conceded two goals in a four-minute stretch.

Then came the rain — and with it an hour-plus weather delay. That break proved the night’s turning point: The Spirit side that emerged from the locker room after the storms looked significantly sharper than the one that had first taken the field two hours earlier.

Washington scored three times in the second half to come from behind and beat Gotham, 4-2. Striker Ashley Hatch had two goals, while 16-year-old midfielder Chloe Ricketts became the youngest scorer in NWSL history with her goal in the 70th minute. The win was the Spirit’s first in all competitions since June 18.

Playing without six regular starters — five players are on World Cup duty, while midfielder Inès Jaurena was suspended for a yellow card accumulation — the Spirit fielded a young lineup, including three rookies.

Gotham dictated the early pace of play, keeping Washington without any quality chances through the first 20 minutes. In the fourth minute, a shot bounced off the hands of Spirit keeper Nicole Barnhart and landed at the feet of Gotham forward Midge Purce (Good Counsel), who knocked it in to put the visitors ahead. Four minutes later, defender Jenna Nighswonger headed a cross into the top corner of the net to stretch Gotham’s lead.

In its blowout loss to the Courage, the Spirit managed only three shots after conceding the first goal. This time, it was able to muster a response. On a breakaway in the 25th minute, winger Lena Silano sent a through ball to Hatch. The striker fired a shot into the bottom right corner of the net for the Spirit’s first goal from open play since June 23.

Hatch’s goal gave the Spirit’s attack a jolt, but the game was halted in the 43rd minute because of storms in the area. After a delay of more than an hour, play resumed for two minutes plus added time before the sides headed back in for the halftime break.

Midfielder Camryn Biegalski found the equalizer for the Spirit in the 55th minute, finding the back of the net on an assist from defender Amber Brooks for her first career goal. From there, the goals followed at a quick pace.

The Spirit took its first lead of the night on Hatch’s strike from distance in the 63rd minute. In the 70th, she caught the ball on a break and fed a through ball in to Ricketts, who put it away for her own first career score.

Veteran Tori Huster made her first appearance in more than 20 months, playing 15 minutes in the second half. The 33-year-old midfielder, who has been with the Spirit since its inception in 2013, had not played since she tore her Achilles’ in November 2021.

The Spirit will face the Orlando Pride in its final Challenge Cup game next Friday. The top teams from each of the tournament’s three groups, plus the second-place team with the most points, will advance to the semifinals in September.

Washington is third in the East Division standings with six points. Gotham sits in second at seven points with one game in hand.

