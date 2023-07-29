Brazil vs. France live updates Women’s World Cup continues with Group F clash

The women’s World Cup continues Saturday with a Group F match in Brisbane, Australia, between Brazil and France, two of the world’s top teams. Brazil can secure its spot in the knockout round with a win, while France looks to right itself after it was held to a stunning draw in its opener against Jamaica. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the match, which begins at 6 a.m. Eastern.
Here’s what to know
- Ary Borges was the star for Brazil in the opener against Panama, recording three goals and an assist in a 4-0 win. The Brazilian attack should face more resistance Saturday.
- France was among the pretournament favorites to win the event, but it didn’t look like it during its goalless draw against Jamaica. Captain Wendie Renard is playing Saturday despite a calf injury.
- The United States returns to action Tuesday in its group-stage finale against Portugal. Find the full schedule, results and standings here. Find the advancement scenarios and tiebreakers here.
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Ary Borges was the star for Brazil in the opener against Panama, recording three goals and an assist in a 4-0 win. The Brazilian attack should face more resistance Saturday.
France was among the pretournament favorites to win the event, but it didn’t look like it during its goalless draw against Jamaica. Captain Wendie Renard is playing Saturday despite a calf injury.
1/3
Skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Ary Borges was the star for Brazil in the opener against Panama, recording three goals and an assist in a 4-0 win. The Brazilian attack should face more resistance Saturday.
France was among the pretournament favorites to win the event, but it didn’t look like it during its goalless draw against Jamaica. Captain Wendie Renard is playing Saturday despite a calf injury.
1/3
Live contributors
Just now
Just now
3 min ago
3 min ago
14 min ago
14 min ago
29 min ago
29 min ago
47 min ago
47 min ago