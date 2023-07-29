Commanders put in the work to welcome newly energized fan base

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the first time since 2015, the Washington Commanders hosted 10,000 fans at a training camp practice, the team said Saturday. The line in Ashburn formed before 7 a.m., and for the next two hours, people streamed in, up through the metal detectors, down the wooden stairs, across a field full of booths for photos and corporate partners, past a video board and a sizable team store and down a slope to the field, for their chance to witness the dawn of a new era.

Looking at the line at one point, a team staffer said, “This is insane!”

By the start of practice two hours later, the stands were near their capacity (about 2,500) and the roped-off area behind the end zone was several rows deep (about 3,000). The surrounding grassy patches held the other 4,500 or so fans. The transformation of the park — which was built in the early ‘90s with only football personnel in mind — took months of planning and cost about $2 million, according to Commanders vice president of guest experience Joey Colby-Begovich.

“We’re pretty jazzed about the way it all turned out,” Colby-Begovich said, adding that the setup was a reflection of the fan feedback he and his team received during last year’s camp.

For decades, Washington had packed practices. In 2014, Robert Griffin III’s second season, the team welcomed more than 10,000 fans in Richmond for three days, according to a team spokesperson. In 2015, Kirk Cousins’s first full season, the team surpassed that number one final time under Daniel Snyder.

For this practice, held on what the NFL has promoted as “Back Together Saturday,” the fans seemed to energize the players, who have spoken glowingly about the increased turnout. All day, the crowd waited to erupt for a highlight catch by Terry McLaurin or a long touchdown throw by Sam Howell, but those moments were rare. The defense dominated, and on the second play of 11-on-11 team scrimmage, rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes undercut a pass from Howell to McLaurin and ran it back the other way.

It was a showcase for a group safety Kam Curl said can be one of the league’s five best. The unit is experimenting with five-down linemen fronts, which it used occasionally last season against run-heavy offenses, as well as a bevy of defensive back combos. Benjamin St-Juste has played wide corner and in the slot; rookie Quan Martin has played in the slot and at safety; Curl and fellow safety Darrick Forrest have played pretty much everywhere.

Halfway through practice, the Commanders gave four field goal attempts each to competing kickers Joey Slye and Michael Badgley. Coach Ron Rivera asked a PA announcer and defensive end Chase Young to rile up the crowd, simulating a game environment. Young waved his arms, playing maestro, as Slye hit all four kicks and Badgley made three.

Howell continued to miss receivers in the next period. After one throw, which landed far from his target, one fan reminded the young passer of how fickle fans can be: “Howell, you’re trash, bro! What the hell was that?”

Last year, fan attendance at Commanders camp was sparse. The feedback gathered then by Colby-Begovich and the guest experience team included seating and more merchandise, he said. His team researched and consulted co-workers — including football, marketing and facility operations — to develop a plan. In February and March, Colby-Begovich said, they budgeted the roughly $2 million for camp. He acknowledged it was a complex process, with the Commanders in limbo as Snyder considered selling.

“We had a business to run,” Colby-Begovich said, adding, “I’m charged and accountable for the fan experience, so I had to push forward with that regardless of the transaction. It’s my hope that we’re making our new owners proud — and I think that we are.”

In April, the team started soliciting proposals for new structures. They contracted InProduction for the stands and Select Event Group for a sea of white tents for operations and VIP guests. For parking, the team has a gravel lot and two grass fields, so it partnered with Dulles Town Center down the road for 1,800 more spots while adding a shuttle bus system. The first day of construction was July 5, and as the structures went up, the guest experience team arrived with linens, branding and flags. Colby-Begovich said the end result is a testament to a strong partnership with facility operations, led by director Jon Radke.

“He bakes the cake, and we put on all the frosting,” Colby-Begovich said.

Early on, Colby-Begovich added, there’s been trial-and-error. After realizing there was not enough directional signage at the facility, Colby-Begovich said, they spent Thursday night making more. On the first day, the lines were long for three shuttle buses, so the next day they added three more. On Saturday, the team nearly tripled that total to 17 buses.

On Saturday, players and coaches gushed about the new energy. Rivera said that, in terms of how excited he’s seen the fan base, this practice was “right near the top.” Walking off the field, he took the microphone, thanked the fans for coming out and quoted the movie “Gladiator”: “Are you not entertained?!”

Notably, this practice was the first major Commanders event at which the enthusiasm wasn’t explicitly linked to ownership. New owner Josh Harris was not there; the crowd did not chant, “F--- Daniel Snyder!” or “Thank you, Josh!” Instead, the fans roared for their favorite players, including McLaurin and Young and Howell and Jon Allen. They celebrated good plays and grumbled about bad ones. They were focused on football.

