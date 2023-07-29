D.C. United outclassed by Mexico’s Pumas to end Leagues Cup group stage

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Branches dotted nearby streets and two unmoored banners dangled from the Audi Field roof as the first home game of D.C. United’s Leagues Cup campaign arrived Saturday night, several hours after thunderstorms ripped through the region. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But to the 14,599 in attendance, the conditions surprisingly proved ideal. With the afternoon’s steamy temperatures dropping to a breezy 78 degrees by kickoff, supporters of visiting Mexican club Pumas exchanged songs and chants with United’s Barra Brava fan group from opposite ends of the stadium, setting up a charged encounter.

United’s performance didn’t live up to that atmosphere. Needing just a draw through regulation to win its group and secure another home game against a Mexican club in the knockout round, D.C. fell, 3-0, to finish second in its three-team group. Having already clinched a spot in the round of 32 with a 1-0 win at CF Montreal on Wednesday, United advanced to face the Philadelphia Union on Thursday night in Chester, Pa.

Cesar Huerta, Nathan Silva and Gabriel Fernández found the net for Mexico City-based Pumas, which delivered a dominant performance — it outshot United 19-5 — to stave off elimination in the month-long tournament featuring clubs from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX.

A storied team that has fallen on hard times, Pumas took the lead when Huerta’s sixth-minute shot squeezed through the hands of goalkeeper Alex Bono and trickled into the net. It was a trying moment for Bono, who appeared to be screened by teammate Brendan Hines-Ike and had allowed just one goal in four appearances across all competitions entering the match. He earned some redemption in the 19th minute by parrying away Fernández’s blistering shot as Pumas continued to pile on the pressure.

Pumas doubled its lead in the 42nd to cap a flurry of near misses: José Caicedo flicked on a corner kick, and Silva tapped in at the far post. Pumas made it 3-0 seven minutes after halftime, when Fernández beat Donovan Pines down the right side and slipped a near-post shot past Bono.

United Coach Wayne Rooney made a rare quadruple substitution in the 60th minute, bringing on Ruan, Yamil Asad, Christian Benteke and Pedro Santos, who returned after missing three games with a thigh injury.

D.C. attacked with newfound urgency as the overhaul briefly had its intended effect. But by the time the match’s dying moments arrived, the buzz that accompanied United’s forays forward had given way to the Pumas supporters’ chants of “¡Olé!”

Here’s what else to know about United’s defeat:

Rooney starts Robertha

Rooney returned to the sideline after sitting out United’s trip to Montreal with an illness. He made three changes from the lineup that assistant coach Pete Shuttleworth deployed in the previous match, adding wing back Jacob Greene, attacking midfielder Jackson Hopkins and striker Nigel Robertha.

Saturday brought Robertha’s first minutes since he was reinstated from administrative leave Monday amid an MLS investigation of what people familiar with the situation said was an altercation between the striker and teammate Taxi Fountas this month. Robertha, who two people said accused Fountas of using a racial slur, started up top as Rooney managed Benteke’s minutes.

Hopkins, a 19-year-old homegrown player recently recalled from affiliate Loudoun United, made his first start since D.C.’s loss to the New York Red Bulls in the U.S. Open Cup on May 9.

Palsson moves on

On Friday, United announced the transfer of defender-midfielder Victor Palsson to Belgian club KAS Eupen for an undisclosed transfer fee. The Icelandic veteran, who made 28 appearances since arriving from German side Schalke last summer, sat out the win over Montreal ahead of the move.

Palsson’s guaranteed compensation of $892,500 made him the seventh-highest-paid player on United’s roster, according to the MLS Players Association.

