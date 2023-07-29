Don Geronimo fired after disparaging on-air comments at Commanders camp

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WBIG-FM, the Washington Commanders’ radio partner, fired host Michael Sorce, known on the air as Don Geronimo, for disparaging remarks he made about a female TV anchor during a Thursday morning broadcast from the team’s training camp in Ashburn. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight While hosting “The Don Geronimo Show” on BIG 100, Sorce referred to WUSA-TV sports anchor Sharla McBride as “Barbie girl” as she arrived to cover the team’s second day of camp. He added, “I’m guessing she’s a cheerleader,” and later referred to her as “that chick.”

“After an internal review, Don Geronimo is no longer an employee of WBIG,” Aaron Hyland, iHeartMedia’s D.C. regional president, said in a statement to The Washington Post on Saturday night. “We take matters of this nature very seriously and this behavior does not align with our core values.”

Advertisement

A Commanders spokesperson added, “We were confident that iHeart would address this swiftly and are pleased that they did.”

Following Thursday’s comments, the Commanders prohibited Sorce and his producer, Crash Young, from broadcasting at the team’s facility Friday. Their taped interview with new Commanders owner Josh Harris that was promoted to run Friday never aired.

“When I heard the comments made about me on their radio show, I felt incredibly insulted and embarrassed,” McBride said in a statement to The Post. “In my 17 years as a professional journalist, I have never been disrespected in such a blatant manner while trying to do my job. Their words were sexist and misogynistic. No woman should experience this in the workplace, and I appreciate the Commanders’ swift response in handling this matter.”

Advertisement

Last week, Sorce had announced on social media that he re-signed with WBIG through 2026. When reached for comment Saturday, he responded via text: “Under the advice of my representatives I’ve been advised that I can not comment at this time.”

In April 2022, the Commanders announced a three-year deal with iHeartMedia D.C., less than a month after parting ways with Audacy’s the Team 980 (WTEM-AM). The deal was touted as a chance to expand the team’s reach on an FM station.

Commanders game-day broadcasts air on WBIG, and additional game-day coverage is featured on the station’s website, the iHeartRadio app and programming across iHeartMedia D.C.’s other radio stations. The app also hosts archived game-day broadcasts.

“It’s an opportunity for us to have a bigger reach, to get our message out as to who we’re trying to become,” Coach Ron Rivera said on Sorce’s show at the time the deal was announced. “We’re trying to establish a new culture and get this football team going in the right direction. It’s been a while, we need to get back on top, and just knowing we can reach so many more fans, I’m excited about it.”

Advertisement

Throughout the season, Rivera joined Sorce for regular exclusive interviews. It’s unclear how the station will accommodate those interviews going forward.

Before the team’s switch to WBIG, Washington’s games aired on WTEM, the sports station founded by new Commanders limited partner Mitchell Rales and his brother, from 1992 to 1994 and again from 2008 to 2021. When the team’s agreement with WTEM expired, a Commanders spokesperson said it initiated a request for proposals and that multiple outlets — including Audacy, which also owns 106.7 the Fan (WJFK-FM) in D.C. and 910 the Fan (WRNL-AM) in Richmond — submitted bids.

The Commanders were the second local pro sports franchise to partner with iHeartMedia D.C., following D.C. United in February 2022.

Gift this article Gift Article