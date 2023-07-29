France and Brazil burn bright on an electric night at the World Cup

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BRISBANE, Australia — What a rambunctious night in Australia’s third-largest city, when the Brazilian fans sang a cappella, the French players exulted, the stadium shook with Brazilian yellow all around the premises and the World Cup felt downright electric. France’s 2-1 win that heated up the mild winter didn’t begin to cover it. The energy outside and inside Brisbane Stadium seemed to double as still another emblem of women’s soccer’s great whoosh forward.

Fans streamed up nearby Caxton Street in droves past crowded bars, then watched a match of near-even possession and whipsawing charges. The famed yellow shirts of Brazil massed 8,700-and-some miles from Rio de Janeiro, then filled a stadium for yellow-card testiness and time-honored referee-berating. Portuguese and French toured the air, before they morphed into shouts at a match both highbrow and high-quality between sides with high hopes.

Neck hairs saluted, especially when Brazilian fans picked up their national anthem where the music gamely left off for them. France went atop Group F on four points to Brazil’s three, and the 49,378 fans departed knowing they’d made and heard thunder, not a bad way to live a Saturday night.

Each side looked the better in frenzied stages until one expert play in the 83rd minute made France the happier squad. With the score at 1-1 and the contention leaving no hints, France’s Selma Bacha knocked a corner kick from the right. It curled up and over everybody in the scrum until a sole, towering, elegant figure moved around the edges on the left. Wendie Renard, the 33-year-old forever France defender in her 148th cap for Les Bleues, became the last person possible to meet Bacha’s ball, heading it straight down to her right as it bounced through players and into the open right side.

As Renard wheeled around the back of the goal to meet her teammates for some revelry during which she kept her trademark calm, France had kept its head after Brazil had made the stadium shake.

That happened in the 58th minute, when Brazil’s Ary Borges started about 30 yards out on the left, then nudged a pass to Kerolin nearer the middle. Kerolin quickly shipped one forward to Debinha, who had made her way beyond all defense so she could corral the assist and poke the ball to the right past goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin.

The score stood 1-1, and Brazilians stood and bounced all the way around the premises. Their team’s push had countered early moments when, coming off a 4-0 win over Panama, Brazil suddenly trailed.

France, whose goalless draw with Jamaica in its opener seemed suboptimal, began by threatening Brazil’s goal, particularly with headers from Eugénie Le Sommer, the 34-year-old in her 181st cap for France. One of those headers, in the 13th minute after a fine cross from Kenza Dali, forced Brazil goalkeeper Letícia into a slow-motion recovery to her right for the save. The ensuing one did better.

It had its origins out on the prairie to the left, where Sakina Karchaoui sent in a long diagonal. Kadidiatou Diani met that in the box with a header of exquisite touch, which made its way gently over to Le Sommer, whose header took it farther left and past Letícia’s sprawled right glove.

That loosed some good noise — if not quite Brazilian noise — and a French celebration among players in the corner. The night had much more fine mayhem to go.

