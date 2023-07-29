Max Scherzer accepts trade to Rangers as scuffling Mets move on

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Not 24 hours after saying he wanted to have “a conversation” with team management about his future with the New York Mets, right-hander Max Scherzer is headed to the Texas Rangers, according to a person familiar with the deal, in a blockbuster trade Saturday night that doubled as a stunning surrender by the most expensive baseball team ever assembled.

Scherzer waived his no-trade clause to approve the deal, which will put him on his fourth team since 2021, when the Washington Nationals sent him to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the trade deadline.

The Mets, whose $350 million payroll is the largest in baseball history, had traded closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins on Thursday. That move left Scherzer stammering after his start Friday night, bemoaning the fact that the front office had “traded our closer.”

“I’ve got to have a conversation with the front office … about everything,” Scherzer said Friday night, per MLB.com. “That’s the most I’m going to say. You have to talk to the brass. You have to understand what they see, what they’re going to do.”

Reportedly part of the return for the Mets is highly touted prospect Luisangel Acuña, a shortstop and brother of Atlanta Braves all-star outfielder Ronald. Full details of the transaction were not available in its immediate aftermath Saturday.

In addition to the no-trade clause that gave him final say on the deal, Scherzer’s contract includes a player option for $43 million next season — a number so high that, given that he is having a down year by his standards, he probably would not match it if he opted to become a free agent. But when Scherzer was a free agent before the 2022 season, he was careful to choose a team that holds spring training near his family’s home in Jupiter, Fla. The Rangers train in Arizona. Agreeing to a trade, then, required some calculations.

As for 2023, it was not immediately clear how the teams will split the balance of Scherzer’s $43 million salary. Earlier this summer, Mets owner Steve Cohen said he considers 2023 salaries as money he has already spent, suggesting he would be willing to pay down contracts if it improved the prospect return. He may decide to do the same for fellow right-hander Justin Verlander, who also is making $43 million this year and who also would have to approve any trade that includes him. Outfielders Mark Canha and Tommy Pham also seem likely to go; the Mets entered Saturday’s matchup with the Nationals at 49-54.

Scherzer, meanwhile, joins the emerging Rangers, who began the year with former Mets star Jacob deGrom as their ace but lost him to elbow surgery after just six starts. Scherzer will make the move just days after his 39th birthday while navigating his most inconsistent season in a decade, one plagued by nicks and bruises and an early suspension for a sticky substance that still irks him. He is 9-4 with a 4.01 ERA and has allowed a National League-leading 23 homers while averaging 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, 16th best among qualifying starters.

He joins a rotation that had plenty of firepower even without deGrom, one backed by the most potent offense in the American League. The AL West-leading Rangers, as it happens, entered the deadline with baseball’s ninth-highest payroll.

