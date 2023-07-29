Cardinals’ continued struggles have them in trade deadline spotlight

Cardinals management has accepted that this team is headed for its first sub-.500 season in 15 years. Their head of baseball operations, John Mozeliak, said publicly the team would be focused on 2024 in its deadline dealings — signaling to some that just about anyone on their roster would be fair game for buyers.

Starters Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty will be free agents this winter, so they seem likely to be dealt. Reliever Jordan Hicks has been at the center of rumors, and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and others have reported that the Cardinals will trade him if they cannot sign him to an extension before Tuesday afternoon.

But the big name circulating this week is that of third baseman Nolan Arenado, who decided not to opt out of his deal with St. Louis and commit to the Cardinals long-term. A Los Angeles Times report from earlier this week suggested the Dodgers have spoken to the Cardinals about bringing Arenado back to his native Southern California. Arenado has a full no-trade clause, so he would have to approve any deal, and told reporters Friday that the Cardinals have not asked him to do so. But the Cardinals are not shutting those rumors down, either, meaning Arenado might just be the best player available if he is willing to be. And while he has been adamant about his commitment to the Cardinals before, they have been far less adamant about their commitment to him since those rumors surfaced.