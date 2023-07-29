Cardinals’ continued struggles have them in trade deadline spotlight

As the Cardinals seek buyers, the teams that are making a run at the division — the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds — are mulling options to add to their rosters on their usual budgets. Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs are playing their way back into the race.
Here’s what to know about the NL Central situation ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Milwaukee Brewers
(1st in NL Central)
The Brewers are in a familiar situation, challenging for the division title with a strong rotation and solid bullpen. But as has been the case in late summer for years now, they need to add to one of the least productive offenses still in contention. The Brewers already made one deal to bolster their lineup, acquiring veteran first baseman Carlos Santana from the Pittsburgh Pirates. And as usual, they have to assess their options both by how much they can help the roster and how much they will add to the budget.
Milwaukee has not historically been afraid to trade major league talent for upgrades, though dealing closer Josh Hader before the last year’s deadline sent them spiraling. They just called up top prospect Sal Frelick, indicating some willingness to bet on internal options. The key to Milwaukee’s success will always be their starting rotation. The question, yet again, is if their offense is strong enough to propel them to October.
Cincinnati Reds
(0.5 games back in division, in second NL wild card spot entering Saturday)
The Reds did not seem destined to be buyers, but after emerging as one of the season’s biggest surprises, they are now in a position to add. Cincinnati has plenty of young talent, but much of it is already anchoring their rotation and lineup. The key will be adding to the roster without jettisoning key pieces of a bright future that arrived sooner than anyone could have hoped, while working within the bounds of a sometimes unpredictable budget.
With one of the younger rotations in the majors, the Reds could certainly use a veteran starter or two. Infielder Jonathan India, the 2021 rookie of the year, has been at the center of so many trade rumors that he took a day off this week to deal with them. The 26-year-old seems more disposable now thanks to the emergence of young infielders Elly de la Cruz and Matt McClain. But he is under team control through 2027, an asset by almost any standards, and the Reds have plenty of other prospects who could entice teams to send a front-line starter their way.
Chicago Cubs
(4.5 games back in division, 3.5 games back of final wild card spot entering Saturday)
In early June, the Cubs were 10 games under .500, their offseason spending seemingly for naught, their soon-to-be free agents destined to be dealt. But they have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games and closed on the leaders of a seemingly wide open division, giving themselves just days to decide whether to try to win it.
When the Cubs looked like sellers, rebounding star Cody Bellinger and starter Marcus Stroman seemed likely to be two of the more coveted players available at the deadline. But the Cubs might have a hard time justifying a sale to their fans now, particularly after cutting payroll for a few seasons before shelling out hundreds of millions of free agent dollars on veterans like Dansby Swanson and Jameson Taillon.
St. Louis Cardinals
(11.5 games back in NL Central, 10.5 games back of final wild card spot entering Saturday)
Cardinals management has accepted that this team is headed for its first sub-.500 season in 15 years. Their head of baseball operations, John Mozeliak, said publicly the team would be focused on 2024 in its deadline dealings — signaling to some that just about anyone on their roster would be fair game for buyers.
Starters Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty will be free agents this winter, so they seem likely to be dealt. Reliever Jordan Hicks has been at the center of rumors, and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and others have reported that the Cardinals will trade him if they cannot sign him to an extension before Tuesday afternoon.
But the big name circulating this week is that of third baseman Nolan Arenado, who decided not to opt out of his deal with St. Louis and commit to the Cardinals long-term. A Los Angeles Times report from earlier this week suggested the Dodgers have spoken to the Cardinals about bringing Arenado back to his native Southern California. Arenado has a full no-trade clause, so he would have to approve any deal, and told reporters Friday that the Cardinals have not asked him to do so. But the Cardinals are not shutting those rumors down, either, meaning Arenado might just be the best player available if he is willing to be. And while he has been adamant about his commitment to the Cardinals before, they have been far less adamant about their commitment to him since those rumors surfaced.
Pittsburgh Pirates
(11.5 games back in NL Central, 10.5 games out of final wild card spot)
For a few weeks in April, the Pirates looked like they might avoid their usual deadline fate. But here they are, out of contention in July again, exploring what they can get for what they have. They already traded Santana to the Brewers. Their closer, David Bednar, would likely draw a solid summer haul as one of the better back-end relievers available. Starter Mitch Keller, who will be a free agent after the 2025 season, is one of the few controllable young starters that could be available to the many teams hunting them. Veteran Rich Hill meanwhile, will be a free agent after this season and therefore seems more likely to go.