The Orioles, finally deadline contenders, turn focus to becoming winners

BALTIMORE — The 72 hours before the trade deadline have a way of hastening self-reflection and hurrying confrontations with reality. At Camden Yards, as in so many steamy stadiums around the country, executives are weighing hope against probability, present against future, optimism against reality. For GM Mike Elias and the Baltimore Orioles, those scales all tip one way.

Because as Elias assessed where his team stands this weekend, he laid out a matter-of-fact picture of an organization that has never seen the numbers give this much reason for hope, in which the present and future look just as bright, in which reality calls for optimism.

First, the Orioles are in first place in the winningest division in baseball — maybe, by the end of this, the winningest division in recent baseball history. Second, theirs is agreed upon as the deepest farm system in the sport and includes Baseball America’s top overall prospect, Jackson Holliday. Third, they are well-positioned to make deals because of a surplus of talented young position-playing prospects — some of whom have graduated to the majors and continued to produce, making the others seem a little more expendable as the Orioles try to follow their transformation into contenders with a transformation into winners. And fourth, Elias said, their sometimes stingy owner John Angelos is willing to let them expand their payroll if it would help.

“We’re trying to win. We’re in first place. It’s awesome. We want to make a deep playoff run, be in the World Series, whatever you want to call it, we want to do that,” Elias said. “But unless you have information that the world is ending in November, a big part of my job is worrying about the overall health of the team over the next several years. You try to balance those things.”

The enviable question facing the Orioles over the next 72 hours is how much to give up to try to win something this year, as opposed to keeping the foundation of this roster strong for years of deadlines like this. As the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals could attest, rosters that look good enough to win do not guarantee winning seasons. This same roster could play together next year and the year after, but experience more injuries, more bad luck, more underperformance, and never find itself in this position again.

So the Orioles have a good team now, and that is all that is guaranteed. Maybe this is the team to which Elias should add at any costs — say, strip-mining the minor league system he spent five years building to add elite talent to the 2023 major league roster. But it sure seems like they will be a good team later, too, if their young players are as real as they seem. In which case, it behooves them to be more discerning, particularly when determining how much to give versus how much it will change their fortunes in 2023.

“Everything we do, we look at sort of probabilistically because we don’t know,” Elias said. “I think with the position our players have put us in right here, and how well things are going so far and where we are, I think it’s fair to say if we get within reach of something, we’re going to reach for it a little bit to help this team.”

Elias made clear Friday that if the Orioles do reach, they will reach for pitching. Even after the acquisition of Shintaro Fujinami from Oakland last week, the Orioles bullpen is good, but inexperienced. Yeinner Cano is no longer surprising anyone. Felix Bautista has been untouchable at times, but has not proven himself under the stresses of a postseason run. Neither has the young starting rotation on which this team has relied, though highly touted rookie Grayson Rodriguez’s 6⅓ shutout innings against Gerrit Cole and the Yankees Friday night are the latest of many indications it can rise to the occasion.

“I don’t see a reason why we wouldn’t," said Kyle Bradish, the 26-year-old righty with a 3.29 ERA this year, echoing the earnest but consistent company line in that clubhouse: The young guys keep meeting expectations — exceeding them even — proving this roster is deserving of the hype. In fact, the Orioles — unproven and unfamiliar as some of their key players are to a national audience — have hardly swooned at all since last year. Since they called up Adley Rutschman to signal the start of a new era last May, they have not been swept in a series. Thanks to Anthony Santander’s walk-off homer against the Yankees Friday night, that will not change before the deadline.

SANTANDER SENDS US HOME!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fr2aJPxR89 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 29, 2023

But the one reason Orioles pitching would not continue to be enough is math. Bradish, Rodriguez, Tyler Wells, Dean Kremer and the rest have never thrown as many big league innings as they will need to if these Orioles are to go deep into October. Pushing them to blow by past numbers now could have consequences for their health later. Asking them not to could have consequences, too.

A veteran starter or two could help solve the problem, in addition to adding the kind of experience this team lacks. If the San Diego Padres decide to sell, Blake Snell is a starter with World Series experience who could help. Their closer, Josh Hader, could certainly help the Orioles bullpen. But the Padres, like the Cubs with Marcus Stroman and others teams weighing their fates, are not necessarily selling, so spending too much time chasing that kind of deal might leave them with nothing.

The Orioles could also decide to use more of their higher-end prospects to secure starters who would be more than just one-year rentals, like Pittsburgh Pirates righty Mitch Keller, or any of the highly coveted — but potentially unavailable — young Seattle Mariners. Or they could shoot for something simpler, like a short-term commitment to Detroit Tigers righty Michael Lorenzen or another free-agent-to-be. Elias added that there are so few “pure sellers” this year that he can’t exactly filter his options for those with playoff experience at the expense of having no options at all.

And of course there is the question of which prospects to give up, particularly when many of them have only had a few big league at-bats. Gunnar Henderson is a bona fide rookie of the year candidate, and he doesn’t seem likely to go anywhere. Jordan Westburg has looked like the future at second base. Elias said he “can’t set the minor league system on fire” just because the Orioles have a chance this year. So instead, he must be selective. But the vast selection of prospects at his disposal also means he risks jettisoning the wrong one.

“It’s tough. We’ve kind of systematically assigned some scouting resources and obviously our [player development] staff to do a good job of ranking our internal prospects right now. I’m sure every team does something similar,” Elias said. “I look back at past rankings I’ve been a part of, and there are some whoopsies in there. So you gotta watch out. It’s tough trading away young players.”

But as is true for so much of the tough work awaiting Elias over the next three days, the difficulty is a reminder of how far the organization has come. Choosing which prospect might be a future all-star instead of merely a future big leaguer, or deciding whether to give up less now in the hopes of having another chance later, means the Orioles are walking the widest tightrope in the sport. They have some room for error, but now, after five years of waiting, is not the time to slip.

