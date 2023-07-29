England bowling great Stuart Broad announces retirement from cricket after 'a wonderful ride'

LONDON — England bowler Stuart Broad will retire from cricket following the Ashes.
“Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket,” Broad told Sky Sports.
“It’s been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have.
“It’s been a wonderful series to be part of and I’ve always wanted to finish at the top. This series just feels like it’s been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining that I’ve been part of.”
___
