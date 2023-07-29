Live updates Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. for welterweight title

At long last, Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. will face off to determine the undisputed 147-pound boxing title. Saturday night’s 12-round main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin shortly after 11 p.m. Eastern time, with the pay-per-view broadcast available on Showtime. Follow along for live updates and analysis.
Here’s what to know
- Crawford (39-0, 30 knockouts) is the World Boxing Organization champion, while Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) owns the International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council belts. The winner will become the first undisputed welterweight champion in the four-belt era.
- The two boxers’ camps had failed for years to reach an agreement for a mega-match between arguably the most accomplished welterweights of all time. Crawford initiated a phone call with Spence to jump-start negotiations.
- Saturday’s bout is being compared to generational fights such as Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Thomas Hearns in 1981.
