Aaron Rodgers fires back at Sean Payton for criticizing Nathaniel Hackett

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Last week, Denver Broncos Coach Sean Payton took dead aim at his predecessor’s brief but dismal run, with pointed comments about Nathaniel Hackett that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers just couldn’t let pass. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I love Nathaniel Hackett, and those comments were very surprising, for a coach to do that to another coach,” Rodgers said on NFL Network’s “Back Together Weekend,”, saying Payton’s comments about the new Jets’ offensive coordinator were “way out of line, inappropriate.”

“I think he needs to keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth,” Rodgers added of Payton.

Payton, the former New Orleans Saints coach who returned to the profession after working for Fox Sports last season, later said he regretted saying Hackett’s performance “might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. That’s how bad it was.”

By Friday, Payton was in cleanup mode. “Listen, I had one of those moments where I still had my Fox hat on and not my coaching hat on,” he said by way of apology.

Advertisement

It hardly needed to be said by Payton that Hackett’s head-coaching run was a mess. Quarterback Russell Wilson, signed to a massive contract, struggled and the offense sputtered last season, and Payton took a potshot at the Jets for hiring Hackett while criticizing Broncos General Manager George Paton and team president Damani Leech for letting Hackett and his staff give Wilson free rein. That freedom included permitting the presence of Wilson’s personal coach at team headquarters.

The day after a 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas, Hackett was fired. He landed with the Jets on Jan. 28 and by spring, the offensive coordinator with whom Rodgers had forged a personal and professional relationship in Green Bay from 2019 to 2021 was also on board.

“My love for Hack goes deep, you know, we had some great years together in Green Bay,” Rodgers said. “[We] kept in touch, love him and his family, he’s an incredible family man and an incredible dad. And on the field, he’s arguably my favorite coach I’ve ever had in the NFL. Just his approach to it — he makes it fun, how he cares about the guys, just how he goes about his business with respect, with leadership, with honesty, with integrity.”

The Jets and Broncos face off in Denver in Week 5 and Rodgers fired a dart of his own at Payton, who won a Super Bowl with New Orleans.

“It made me feel bad that someone who’s accomplished a lot in the league is that insecure that they have to take another man down to set themselves up for some sort of easy fall if it doesn’t go well for that team this year,” he said.

Gift this article Gift Article