Caps prospect Cam Allen, free of draft stress, focuses on regaining confidence

As NHL talent evaluators prepared for the 2023 NHL draft last summer, attention focused on Cam Allen, a defenseman for the Guelph Storm. In his standout 2021-22 season, Allen scored 13 goals and had 24 assists for 37 total points. He earned rookie of the year honors in the Ontario Hockey League.

After a strong performance as Canada’s captain at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August, leading his team to gold at the unofficial kickoff event for the upcoming draft class, Allen was viewed as a first-round pick by most public draft rankings — with some considering him the top defenseman in the class.

“This was the standard Allen performance,” EliteProspects wrote after the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where Allen led all defensemen with seven points in five games. “He’s a model of consistency and refinement.”

“Allen has a lot of the tools needed for success in the modern NHL,” wrote draft analyst Chris Peters after slotting Allen 13th — the highest-ranked defenseman — on his initial draft ranking in November. “ … He has poise and vision with the puck on his stick and spots the right play often.”

But when the draft rolled around, Allen wasn’t the first defenseman picked, and he didn’t go in the first round. The Capitals selected Allen in the fifth round with the 136th overall pick; he was the 37th defenseman off the board.

How did Allen slide from having lofty preseason expectations to being a fifth-round pick? Let him explain.

“I put the most pressure on myself,” Allen said at the draft in Nashville. “No one puts more pressure on me than me. I don’t know if that held me back. Ultimately, I think that’s why I’m sitting here today. That’s why I’ve gotten to this point, just the expectations I hold myself to.

“But I think there’s a healthy way to do it, and maybe I went over the top a little bit this year.”

The pressure Allen put on himself — to be a top pick, to take another step forward after his rookie year in Guelph, to lead the Storm to success — created inconsistency in a player whose calling card used to be his steadiness. Allen was also tasked with increasingly challenging defensive assignments, regularly matching up against the opposing teams’ top lines.

The combination of a larger, more demanding role and Allen’s internal pressure, as well as the external, evaluating eyes, combined to make the 2022-23 season a difficult one for Allen.

“Allen’s draft year got away from him and he looked like he was in a crisis of confidence the more it wore on,” wrote draft analyst Scott Wheeler in June after listing Allen 92nd on his final draft ranking. Allen was 20th on Wheeler’s initial ranking last fall.

Allen admitted hearing his name called by Washington brought a sense of relief after a tense wait during the draft. He hopes now to channel that relief into regaining his confidence, and he’s working with Guelph’s mental performance consultant, Ashwin Patel.

“Just working with people to be able to take some pressure off myself, really, and just be able to play my game,” Allen said. “When I’m doing that, I’m at my best and having fun out there. … I’m pretty hard on myself, but there’s a healthy way to do it and a way you can do it where you fulfill your best potential.”

Allen and Patel have worked to find what Allen describes as a pocket: a mental space that encapsulates the elements he needs for a consistent performance. Patel’s process often starts with identifying the values his athletes want to embody, and Allen’s description of his mental pocket demonstrates the work he’s done with Patel.

“I play a pretty intense game, so [I want to be] able to competitive and aggressive,” Allen said. “Also just enjoying it and playing relaxed and loose is when I’m playing my best. I think the aggression needs to be there, and the competitiveness.

“That’s something that helps me in my game and one of my greatest strengths, but just playing relaxed as well and trusting myself. Playing with a little bit of swagger as well and not getting too down on myself.”

In drafting Allen, the Capitals took a low-risk swing on a player who has shown the qualities of an NHL defenseman. His play slipped during his challenging draft season, but Washington believes Allen can rediscover the version of his game that made him a prominent prospect a year ago.

At the Capitals’ development camp in early July, Allen’s confidence visibly grew throughout the week. In the camp’s finale, a three-on-three tournament, Allen was assertive and poised with the puck on his stick — and scored a couple of goals that looked more like a forward’s finish than a defenseman’s.

“I think getting a little confidence back is good for Cam,” said Capitals assistant general manager Ross Mahoney. “When you’re kind of projected to go maybe higher in the draft and you have a bit of a tough year, and then you do get drafted where he did … I thought he did very well. It’s a bit of a confidence factor. I think this camp will help him out a lot.”

Allen has an even wider view of how going through his draft year might help him going forward.

“Sometimes, finding those weaknesses can really help you moving forward,” Allen said. “Especially five to 10 years from now, I think maybe this year will actually benefit me a little bit.”

