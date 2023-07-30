Clive Rowlands, influential Wales rugby coach and captain, dies at 85

CARDIFF, Wales — Former Wales rugby captain and coach Clive Rowlands, who guided his country to a first Grand Slam in 19 years in 1971, has died. He was 85.

Rowlands, who played 14 times for Wales as scrum-half, also managed the British and Irish Lions and served as president of the WRU. He captained Wales on each of his international appearances and led the team as it shared the 1964 Five Nations title with Scotland. He retired from playing at the age of 29.