Colombia brought the noise in its stunning World Cup upset of Germany

SYDNEY — The great booming sounds of South Americans beholding soccer relocated down the Australian East Coast from Brisbane to Sydney Sunday night, only this time they reached the kinds of delirious decibels only sports can make, the kind that go into ears and out from goose bumps. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Brazilians in yellow shirts who made great noise Saturday night in Brisbane had given way to Colombians in yellow shirts making great noise in Sydney, but while the Brazilians had loved their team through a high-caliber, 2-1 loss to France in Group F of this loud World Cup, the Colombians adored their team through a high-caliber 2-1 upset of Germany in Group H, forged on Manuela Vanegas’s sudden and shocking header off a corner kick in the seventh minute of added time.

LATE DRAMA 🇨🇴



MANUELA VANEGAS RECLAIMS THE 2-1 LEAD FOR COLOMBIA IN STOPPAGE TIME! pic.twitter.com/n5wlUodzO6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 30, 2023

If you’ve never heard the kind of sound that can cause among Colombians, you should. And it came about 44 minutes after a marvel of a goal by a marvel of a teen that loosed a marvel of a sound in this marvel of an upset. Once the marvels finished piling up, the dazzling 18-year-old Linda Caicedo stood atop this World Cup, the shiniest announcement to date of her flowering stardom.

That meant Colombians got two raptures during their Sunday night, three if you count the national anthem, which some belted out with such oomph that it really did seem a lung or two might fall out. The Australia Bureau of Statistics reports from the 2021 census that 35,033 Colombia-born humans reside in Australia, and it seemed every last one of them had ventured to Sydney Football Stadium to make a majority among the 40,499 who saw Colombia, ranked No. 25 in the world, ascend to six points in Group H. That’s ahead of the three for Germany, ranked No. 2, and for Morocco, which scored a historic first World Cup win Sunday over South Korea, six days after losing 6-0 to Germany.

On a second straight night of roars from South Americans that sounded indiscernible from any men’s match, Germany looked the better side and had the more possession through a goalless first half and early in the second. A Colombian counter led to the ball caroming among players in the box.

That led to it caroming to Caicedo.

That led to the damnedest bedlam until later on.

Born in the town of Candelaria in the metro area of Cali, Caicedo brings another reminder of how the world continues to fashion little girls who grow up to cause big sounds. Now she fielded the ball on the left side of the box and put this move you wouldn’t want to try to solve on Germany’s Svenja Huth, who flew by. Another defender, Sara Dabritz, remained nearby on Caicedo’s left, but Caicedo let fly with a ball that rose and curled through the traffic, tucked itself inside the right post, dented the right side of the net and sent so much of the place into enviable hysteria.

ARE YOU SERIOUS LINDA CAICEDO?! 😱



What a goal for Colombia 🇨🇴🔥 pic.twitter.com/rR0absMYmt — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 30, 2023

Colombia held on a good while from there, its energy and intent clear and impressive, until the 88th minute when some German skill caused trouble. Dabritz sent a fine pass along the right to Lea Schuller, a substitute on in the 67th minute, who back-footed it quickly toward Lena Oberdorf, who eluded a defender and appeared smack in front of goalkeeper Catalina Perez. Perez, desperate, tripped Oberdorf, and the penalty went to German mainstay Alexandra Popp, who used the coolness gathered through her 33 years to slip it down the middle while Perez guessed and lunged to her left.

That left a draw most probable, until Colombia’s outstanding Mayra Ramirez made one last charge down the right, missing high and wide and falling into a heap on the grass, her energy clearly about all used up. The clock hit the allotted six added minutes but the referee allowed time for one last Colombia corner, and the night had one last astounding sound in it.

