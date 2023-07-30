Max Scherzer takes his battle with Father Time to the Rangers

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — The question is a delicate one, to be asked with great care, with all due respect to doubts he has heard before. Max Scherzer would never allow himself room to do something as human as getting old. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After all, he has made a living knowing his body, working through trouble, then finding his way out of it. Teams that wondered if he could stay healthy — the 10 that passed on him in the 2006 draft and the one that drafted him — watched him throw more innings than anyone else in baseball from 2009 to 2022. They let a likely Hall of Famer get away, and he never let them forget it.

Another team, the Texas Rangers, expressed its belief in Scherzer when it agreed to acquire him from the New York Mets on Saturday night. The 39-year-old showed some faith in return, agreed to opt in to his $43 million player option for 2024.

Advertisement

So as Scherzer heads to Texas and continues to grimace and stomp and swear his way through the most inconsistent season he has endured in more than a decade, it is as understandable to wonder if age is catching up to him as it is unthinkable to him that you would consider the possibility.

“I don’t feel like that’s the reason. The only thing age has done is I’ve lost some [velocity],” Scherzer said last week, ahead of agreeing to be traded Saturday. “But at the expense of top-end velo, I have more pitches than ever. I’m able to execute things at a higher rate than ever, so I feel like I’m able to make up for that deficiency with experience and an arsenal.”

“Deficiency,” in Scherzer’s case, is relative. His average fastball velocity is 93.9 mph, according to FanGraphs, down from 95.0 at the peak of his powers. But Scherzer, who dominated despite a tendency to allow more homers than most, is allowing homers at a higher rate than ever and is striking out batters at a lower rate than he has in 10 years. It all adds up to an 4.01 ERA that is his highest since 2011.

Advertisement

“It’s not all health. Right now, I’m healthy. That’s why I wish I could tell you — I mean, there was a streak in there where I was battling a back ailment. It was hard to get through some of those starts. I wasn’t really myself,” Scherzer said. “But outside of that, I’ve been good to go.”

At most this year, Scherzer has bumped starts back a day or two, though he may have been aided in avoiding the injured list by his 10-game foreign substance suspension. But he said far from being a concern or an explanation, his durability remains one of his greatest strengths.

“I haven’t been on the IL this year, knock on wood. As much as you can sit here and say I’m not consistent, tear my season apart — and it’s all fair game; I’m completely accountable for that. At the same time, you have to peek your head around the corner and say, ‘Look, starting pitchers are getting hurt left and right, and I’m avoiding the IL,’ ” Scherzer said. “I’m making my [starts]. It could be worse.”

Advertisement

Scherzer, an outspoken critic of the pitch clock, said he thinks the new rules are having “some role” in pitcher injuries. But asked if he sees it as an explanation for his relative inconsistency, he was forceful.

“I absolutely will not use the clock as an excuse,” he said.

But if not offering excuses, Scherzer certainly seems to be seeking answers. Answers are the one thing he always seemed to have — and they would come quickly. When his fastball was leaking in one start, he would fix that in his between-starts bullpen session and show no such tendency in his next. This year, when Scherzer struggled to deliver biting change-ups in one start, he made a tweak that eventually took the slice out of his trademark slider in a later one. When he fixed that, the fastball didn’t land.

“Answers are coming — it’s just that, every time you make one tweak, another thing pops up. That’s what’s been frustrating. I fixed my slider, and all of a sudden I can’t get up and in,” Scherzer said. “The weirdest thing for me about this year is that it’s the best my curveball has ever been. I’m throwing the most I’ve ever thrown, best performance I’ve ever had, I can locate the curveball better. I look at the season and think, there’s a positive.”

Advertisement

Scherzer is right. He is throwing his curveball 11.7 percent of the time, the second-highest mark of his career. He added that pitch to his arsenal years ago, to help him beat left-handers. As he has honed it this year, he has watched opponents accumulate an .866 OPS against his slider. In his career, hitters have a .503 OPS against that pitch.

“So you have to sit there and say: ‘Was the curveball at the expense of the slider? What’s going on with the change-up? What’s going on with the cutter?’ You can have one part of your game look great, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to pitch better,” Scherzer said. “Frustrating for sure.”

However creaky he might feel these days, Scherzer now finds himself thrown into another pennant race with a legitimate contender. He has accumulated nearly a full season’s worth of starts in October alone. Some would say those innings take a toll and might consider the notion that, after all that, a little inconsistency makes sense. Max Scherzer is not one of them.

Gift this article Gift Article