Mystics’ woes continue at Atlanta, where narrow loss sends skid to three

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Eric Thibault has put it plainly: There is no pouting. Not from him, and not from his team. The Washington Mystics closed an 0-3 road trip with an 80-73 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Sunday afternoon in front of a sellout crowd at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. The injury-ravaged Mystics (12-13) dropped under .500 and have lost eight of 11 as they slide down the standings. Washington hasn’t won a road game since June 22, a stretch of seven straight losses.

“It does no good to pout or feel bad for myself or anything like that,” said Thibault, the Mystics’ first-year coach. “That’s not how I’m wired, and that’s not how this group’s wired.”

Without three starters and a key free agent addition, the Mystics unquestionably are fighting an uphill battle. Elena Delle Donne (ankle sprain), Ariel Atkins (ankle sprain), Shakira Austin (hip strain) and Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis) have combined for 12 all-star nods, four WNBA championship rings and two Olympic gold medals — and none of those honors come from Austin, who was the No. 3 pick in the 2022 draft and made the all-rookie team last season.

Guard Brittney Sykes referenced deflating moments against Atlanta, of the Mystics having “good intentions” with their defensive effort before mistakes led to baskets for the Dream (14-11). Her description could be applied to this trying stretch as Washington works hard to stay afloat.

“If you want to win the game, you just leave it alone,” Sykes said. “I’m all about space. I’m not a perfect human. So I have moments where I get frustrated or there’s a call that I don’t like. And I have to remember that that space, I can unlock into something positive instead of something negative, because now I’m holding on to something that has already been done. It can’t be reversed; it can’t be changed. I can’t control it.”

With 25 points and six steals, Sykes was the Mystics’ star of the afternoon. She attacked the rim from the outset, getting to the free throw line and pressuring the Dream’s defense consistently. Tianna Hawkins added 17 points and 10 rebounds, but no one else scored more than seven points as the Mystics shot 31.9 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from three-point range.

The game was tight and the Mystics held narrow leads after the first and second quarters, but they fell behind 56-53 at the end of the third after managing just 12 points in 10 minutes. They never led in the fourth but were within three after Myisha Hines-Allen hit a floater with 1:35 remaining. Atlanta’s Nia Coffey hit a layup moments later and essentially put the game away by blocking Hines-Allen’s three-point try with 37.9 seconds left. The Dream was awarded the ball, and the Mystics had to foul the rest of the way.

Atlanta guard Allisha Gray stacked up 27 points, five rebounds and four assists as she impressed inside and out. She made 8 for 11 shots, including 3 for 6 from behind the arc, and made all eight of her free throws. Coffey added 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four three-pointers as the Dream shot 46.6 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from deep. In the fourth quarter, Atlanta shot 57.1 percent.

Thibault said the Mystics’ defense felt a bit scrambled in the final quarter as they didn’t fare well in transition or get matched up correctly. That Gray, Coffey and Rhyne Howard (11 points) combined for 10 three-pointers tipped the scales in Thibault’s mind.

“They shot the ball better than we did,” he said. “There’s only so many ways around it.”

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ loss:

Back in action

After being listed as questionable, the Mystics’ Queen Egbo played 19 minutes and scored five points. She was hurt Friday in a 90-62 loss at Dallas; she went down with a left ankle injury 18 seconds after checking in and did not return. Thibault said there was minimal swelling; the team put Egbo through tests before the game and decided she was good to go.

1,000

Howard, the reigning rookie of the year, became the fastest player in Dream history to reach 1,000 points. She made a pull-up three-pointer in the second quarter to become the 15th player in league history to do so in 59 games or fewer.

“Rhyne has grown so much tremendously,” Dream Coach Tanisha Wright said. “We challenge Rhy to be more than just a three-point shooter And I think she’s come in this year really with that mind-set that she can use ... the fact that she’s such a great three-point shooter to be able to create different opportunities for herself. ... I’m really proud that she hasn’t allowed the success from her rookie year to stagnate her. She’s come out looking to be even more hungry this year.”

Up next

After playing six games in 12 days, including three in the past five, the Mystics can catch their breath. They host the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday and again next Sunday.

