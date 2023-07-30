Trevor Williams can’t outwit his old team as Nats drop series finale to Mets

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Facing his former team in the ballpark he once called home, Trevor Williams didn’t have his best stuff, and his old teammates made him pay. He allowed seven hits, issued four walks and was charged with five runs over just four innings Sunday afternoon as the Washington Nationals fell, 5-2, to the New York Mets at Citi Field.

With the trade deadline looming Tuesday, the Nationals return home after losing three of four to a National League East rival. Williams was placed on the bereavement list after the game and was not made available to speak with reporters. It’s unclear if he’ll need to be replaced in the rotation while he is away from the team.

“I think he was just trying to find his groove there,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “He started off walking the first two guys, but I think he just took a little bit more time to find himself a little bit. ... But he battled.”

Advertisement

After the Nationals (44-62) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Williams threw eight balls among his first 10 pitches to walk the first two hitters he faced. Pete Alonso followed with a one-out RBI single to knot the score.

In the third, Francisco Lindor doubled before Jeff McNeil tripled to give the Mets a 2-1 lead. Five of the first six Mets reached base in the inning, and they scored twice more on sacrifice flies by Alonso and Omar Narváez. Lindor slugged a solo home run in the fourth to give the Mets a 5-1 lead. Williams wouldn’t last much longer, exiting after 89 pitches and just two strikeouts.

In December, the Nationals signed Williams, now 31, to a two-year, $13 million contract. Williams, who had spent the previous two seasons bouncing between the Mets’ rotation and bullpen, wanted an opportunity to be a full-time starter, and retooling Washington had a need for a veteran arm in the back of its rotation. As New York spent big to improve its rotation, Williams headed elsewhere.

Advertisement

After a solid April and May, he has struggled over the past two months — he had a 5.04 ERA in June, and Sunday’s outing left him at 5.97 for July. (For the season, he’s at 4.72.) Williams is a contact-first pitcher, and this season has been no different. But he has gotten swings-and-misses on just 19.5 percent of opponents’ swings, his lowest rate since 2018. That whiff rate ranks in the eighth percentile in the majors. On Sunday, he got just two whiffs on 32 Mets swings.

“When we get him back, he’ll come back and compete again,” Martinez said.

The Mets (50-55) famously have not reaped the rewards of their offseason spending spree. They signed Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and José Quintana to join Max Scherzer in a strong rotation, but a hugely disappointing season has turned them into trade deadline sellers. Scherzer’s move to the Texas Rangers became official Sunday, and Quintana has made just two starts. But Senga was an all-star in his first season after leaving Japan, and Verlander mostly has looked like himself, including Sunday as his name continued to pop up in trade chatter.

CJ Abrams and Jeimer Candelario opened the game with singles, putting runners on the corners, then executed a double steal for the day’s first run. Abrams finished with three stolen bases to give him 24 on the season. He has stolen 21 consecutive bases without being caught, tied for the longest active streak with Philadelphia’s Trea Turner.

Advertisement

“I’m just trying to get to the next base, get in scoring position for my teammates,” Abrams said. “I don’t really pay attention to the number, but that’s a good thing.”

But three straight outs prevented the Nationals from extending their lead, and that was costly. Verlander lasted 5⅓ innings, allowing only that run and striking out five. Ildemaro Vargas’s RBI single in the seventh was all Washington could manage against New York’s relievers.

The silver lining to the loss: The Nationals’ bullpen didn’t allow a run over the final four innings. Joe La Sorsa, pitching in his home state and with family in attendance, followed Williams and tossed two scoreless. Amos Willingham, back from Class AAA Rochester, handled the seventh, and Cory Abbott got through the eighth.

Before the game, the Nationals placed right-handed reliever Rico Garcia on the 15-day injured list with biceps tendinitis and recalled Willingham. Martinez said Garcia felt sore Saturday after throwing 26 pitches a day earlier. The 29-year-old signed a minor league contract July 15 after he was designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics. Following a brief stint at Rochester, he has a 12.00 ERA in three innings with Washington.

Advertisement

Willingham had been optioned to Rochester on Wednesday in favor of Andrés Machado. The 24-year-old rookie had an 11.00 ERA in his first nine innings but tossed a scoreless seventh Sunday, striking out two. Still, the Nationals never found a way back into the game.

“We came out early; we scored first,” Martinez said. “[Verlander] settled down and kept us off balance throughout the day. We had opportunities to score again. When you’re facing guys like that and you have those opportunities, you got to cash in. We just didn’t do that today.”

Gift this article Gift Article