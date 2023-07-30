Navy isn’t abandoning the triple option, but wrinkles are on the way

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Throughout their time with the Navy football team, center Lirion Murtezi and wide receiver Jayden Umbarger were used to hearing Ken Niumatalolo discuss the finer points of the triple option. Niumatalolo’s extensive experience helped keep the Midshipmen among the most productive rushing offenses in the nation for more than a decade, so Murtezi and Umbarger, two of four senior captains this season, always made sure to listen intently when the coach spoke.

But following three straight losing seasons, Navy parted ways with Niumatalolo after 15 years and promoted Brian Newberry, who had been defensive coordinator for the previous four seasons. Newberry’s input, informed by his background in defense, has provided a fresh frame of reference.

“We’ve been here for a long time, so we’ve had to go against Coach Newberry” in practice, Murtezi said Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. “The defense [Newberry] runs is very hard — a lot of different schematics and other things that make it really hard for our offense. … He has to coach against other triple-option teams at the other academies, so having his perspective on things he’s seeing that work offensively and don’t work is awesome, and I think at the end of the day it helps us.”

Newberry’s contributions have been particularly valuable as the Midshipmen welcome a first-year offensive coordinator who is moving up a level. Grant Chesnut arrived in Annapolis this offseason after serving as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Football Championship Subdivision squad Kennesaw State since the program was founded in 2013 (and began play two years later).

Chesnut oversaw a spread option that ranked in the top three in the FCS in rushing in six of the past seven years. The Owls led the FCS in rushing in 2017 and 2019 and set a program record for rushing in 2018, averaging 352.9 yards to rank second nationally.

Over the past three years, Navy’s rushing offense didn’t reach its lofty standard, causing the program as a whole to struggle. In 2020, a season racked by the coronavirus pandemic, the Midshipmen ranked 52nd in the Football Bowl Subdivision at 177.6 yards per game, by far their fewest in the triple-option era, as they went 3-7. In 2021, they were up to ninth at 225.5 yards but went 4-8. Last year, they averaged 241.2, good for fourth nationally but well behind rivals Air Force (326.7, first) and Army (289.4, second). Navy, which finished 4-8, lost to both to fall to 1-5 in the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy series since 2020.

The triple option will remain Navy’s base attack, Newberry said, but will add wrinkles in hopes of keeping opponents off-balance. Newberry retained a handful of longtime assistants, including quarterbacks coach Ivin Jasper and assistant head coach/offensive line coach Ashley Ingram, to boost continuity.

“Having both-sides-of-the-ball experience, [Newberry is] kind of seeing things differently,” Umbarger said of the new head coach, who played quarterback and safety in high school. “... It’s been really helpful having him around.”

The most meaningful decision facing Newberry and Chesnut is determining who will be their starting quarterback when Navy opens against Notre Dame on Aug. 26 in Dublin. Tedros Gleaton, a sophomore, is atop the depth chart but did not take a snap last season. The native of Waldorf, who played at North Point High, split time with fellow sophomore Blake Horvath during spring practice as last year’s starters, seniors Tai Lavatai and Xavier Arline, rehabbed after injuries.

Lavatai started the first eight games in 2022 until a knee injury suffered during an overtime win against Temple ended his season. He finished with 309 yards and five touchdowns on 115 carries and completed 42 of 91 attempts for 787 yards and five scores with three interceptions.

Arline started the last four games and had the Midshipmen on the cusp of defeating Army in double overtime in the finale before a fumble by Anton Hall Jr. at the goal line led to the Black Knights prevailing, 20-17. Arline sat out spring practice because of an injury suffered as a starting attackman on the lacrosse team.

With the first week of preseason camp complete, Newberry did not specify a date when a starting quarterback would be named, but he did provide a general timeline.

“Ideally … that week leading into the game week, you’d like to have those guys identified,” he said. “And I feel confident we’ll have a real good grasp on it at that point because you’ve got to start focusing on the guys who are getting the majority of the reps. So I think we’ll be there — and maybe even earlier than that, truthfully. That’s my hope.”

