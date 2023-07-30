Women’s World Cup bracket and knockout round schedule

July 30, 2023 at 9:37 a.m. EDT
The women’s World Cup knockout-round bracket is starting to take shape, with Group A the first to finish play Sunday morning. Switzerland, yet to concede a goal, finished first in Group A, while heavyweight Norway took second. Tournament co-host New Zealand and women’s World Cup newcomer the Philippines were both eliminated.

Two more groups will wrap up Monday. Japan and Spain have already clinched the two knockout-round spots in Group C, but the winner of the group remains undecided. The two powers face off at 3 a.m. Eastern time.

Group B will conclude later Monday, and a world power is almost certain to depart. Canada will advance with a win or draw against Australia, and Nigeria will advance with a win or draw against Ireland. Australia, the other co-host, probably needs a win to stay alive.

All of the advancement scenarios and tiebreakers can be found here. All days and times Eastern.

Monday’s women’s World Cup games

Group C is easy: Japan and Spain are in, and Costa Rica and Zambia are out. All that’s left to be determined is the group winner, with Spain needing a win or a draw to clinch the top spot. Japan will take first in the group with a win.

Group B is far more complicated, and looking dire for co-host Australia. In simple terms, Nigeria will advance with a win or draw against Ireland, or with a loss to Ireland provided Canada beats Australia. Canada will advance with a win or draw against Australia, or with a loss if Ireland beats Nigeria and Canada wins the tiebreaker over Nigeria. Australia will advance with a win over Canada, or with a draw if Ireland beats Nigeria in such a way that Australia wins the tiebreaker over Nigeria. Ireland has been eliminated.

Up next …

The United States will determine its fate Tuesday, with a final group-stage match against Portugal, set for 3 a.m. Eastern. The USWNT will finish first in the group with a win over Portugal and a Vietnam win or draw with the Netherlands, or with a win and a Netherlands win so long as the Americans maintain their goal-differential edge over the Dutch. If both matches end in a draw, the U.S. will win the group based on goal differential.

The Netherlands will advance with a win or a draw. The Dutch will win the group with a win over Vietnam and a Portugal win or draw with the United States, or with a win and a U.S. win, if the Dutch overcome the Americans’ goal-differential edge.

Group D is a complicated mess, with England in the best position, needing only a win or draw against China to win the group. Denmark will advance to the knockout round with a win over Haiti plus an England win or draw against China, or with a draw plus an England win, or a draw plus an England-China draw (so long as it wins the tiebreaker over China). China probably needs a win or draw against England and a Haiti win over Denmark to advance. China could also advance with a draw and a Denmark-Haiti draw, depending on tiebreakers. Haiti has only one path toward advancement: Beat Denmark, have England beat China and hope the tiebreakers fall its way.

Looking ahead at the rest of the World Cup

Here’s a look at the rest of the tournament’s schedule. All dates and times Eastern.

