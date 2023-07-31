Australia’s World Cup party keeps raging with a joyful win over Canada

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MELBOURNE, Australia — This metropolis down south and the big country around it fretted early Monday night over the specter of a party long planned but about to go jarringly discontinued, in a world where discontinued parties count as bummers, particularly here. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Skip to end of carousel World Cup 2023 See full coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 End of carousel Then Australia’s Matildas brought their urgency and the know-how they seemed to have misplaced to the cuddly little 27,000-strong soccer stadium in Melbourne’s stadium cluster, and the World Cup party of a host nation corralled the best element a party can take on: sustenance.

The Matildas will play on because they ransacked Canada 4-0 with energy immense enough that the running mystery of the last dozen days here, whether and when brilliant star Sam Kerr and her injured calf might play, went moot.

Kerr roared from the sideline anyway, and her face that appears on every other billboard kept beaming, and with no need to insert her as some inspiring substitution, the most famous calf in sports could avail itself of further mending.

An unthinkable ouster of Australia before the knockout stage even hatched, a prospect that began shouting last week in a 3-2 loss to Nigeria, would have robbed the event of one of its essential fabrics, not to mention startled the national senses. The World Cup would have continued with full or near-full crowds, and the world would have continued rotating on its axis, but both matters would have suffered a jolliness deficit.

“Desperate Matildas depending on Kerr — and crowd — to avoid World Cup disaster,” went the headline in the Age, the 169-year-old Melbourne newspaper. The Australian Broadcasting Company began the sports portion with an anchor saying, “We are building up to a monumental evening.” Australians from all around reached Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on a ski-cap kind of winter night with many a nerve ending in unrest in the pregame concourse.

“I’ve been excited that I’m coming to a World Cup game,” said Emma McVeigh, who jetted in from Tasmania with her local club soccer teammate Sophie Booth and Booth’s sister Lucy, “but incredibly stressed at the same time because the team needs to win the game.”

“Nervous, just nervous, mostly,” said Molly Appleton of Melbourne. “I think you’ve got to try and not think about it at times.”

“There are nerves,” said Ronnie Blyth of Adelaide, “but the atmosphere has been electric, the anticipation. A once-in-a-lifetime experience. You’ve got to do these things in life, don’t you?”

A pioneer in the Australian and global women’s game, the former executive director of Australian women’s soccer and board member of Australian soccer, Heather Reid, had just gotten a fish and chips. She felt a tad annoyed at a flight delay from the Sunshine Coast up east because it cost her party the party before the match.

Attending her seventh World Cup, she said: “We’re here. And I’m nervous. It is a critical game. I don’t want to think about the repercussions if we don’t progress.”

All might have clung to the words on Sunday from the defender Ellie Carpenter, who said, “Honestly, I feel like we’re the best when we have our backs to the wall.” They proceeded to come out like people who had backs to the wall as they swarmed Canada, the reigning Olympic champion, which ended up with group-stage elimination for the first time since 2011, as Australia would win Group B and Nigeria would join it in carrying on.

By the ninth minute, Caitlin Foord fed a ball on the left to Steph Catley, who barreled along the edged of the pitch before sending a cross that bounded through teammate Emily van Egmond over to veteran Hayley Raso on the right side of the box. Raso stopped, adjusted and shoved the thing leftward through the legs of Canada’s Ashley Lawrence and into the back left corner of the goal.

Most everyone around felt better.

Then, most everyone didn’t.

The offside flag went up, causing sighing and booing. A VAR check ensued. It showed that Catley was, in fact, not behind a Canadian defender out yonder as Catley made her charge, and Raso got a second celebration. She fell to her knees and smiled one of the bigger smiles of this event.

Most everyone around felt better.

That lasted through another Catley-to-Raso in the 13th minute, which forced a diving save from Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, and through Mary Fowler’s disallowed goal for Australia in the 34th minute, when a VAR review found Carpenter interfering.

Then it came time to start clinching, and for the ball too take up shop in the Canada end. That led to a corner which Kyra Cooney-Cross struck into a tough place, so that Sheridan swatted it over to where it bounced off Quinn’s leg and back in to Raso, who cleaned it up with Canadians strewn around and miffed.

By halftime soon thereafter, the evening already seemed a daydream.

It would continue as such, all the way through, Canada never menacing, but Foord doing just that in the 58th minute, making it all the way to the end line beyond all defense in order to cross to a lonely Fowler. Fowler, the 20-year-old wunderkind who missed the loss to Nigeria with concussion concerns, kind of caught the ball with her boot as she ran, so that it trickled to the right goal post, caromed and came to rest over the line.

Catley scored a penalty in stoppage time. The crowd erupted. The Matildas exulted. The worry had evaporated.

