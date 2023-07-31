Brenda Frese’s Terps are back in the lab this summer to build chemistry

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brenda Frese has made Maryland one of the top women’s basketball programs for nearly two decades, regardless of how many players move on after the season. Last season was no different as the Terps defied expectations after losing five of their top six scorers. Maryland went 28-7 and made it to the NCAA tournament’s Elite Eight before losing to South Carolina. Frese will again need to rely on the culture she has built to help Maryland withstand the departure of several key players heading into next season.

“Culture and chemistry over anything. It was a group with many new faces, a lot of transition from the season before, and you just had a team that really lined up together,” Frese said. “We were one game away from the Final Four, and if we’re not sent down to South Carolina’s bracket, who knows, maybe we’re playing [on]. I thought it spoke volumes of the group.”

Last year’s group was led by Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers, who both have moved on to the WNBA. Miller was a second team all-American and a unanimous all-Big Ten first-team selection, averaging 19.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists. She was selected second by the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA draft. Meyers, who averaged 14.3 points and 2.3 assists in her lone season at Maryland, was drafted 11th by the Dallas Wings but was waived before playing a regular season game. She later joined her hometown Washington Mystics and has appeared in nine games.

“Two first-round draft picks — that’s a lot to lose, so it’s going to be an adjustment. At the same time, when you look at Maryland over the years, that is what we do,” Frese said. “We develop players and help them become ready to transition, whether that’d be to the pros or into the real world, and it’s someone else’s turn. I know that a lot of players in our program have sacrificed and now have that moment to take on that responsibility.”

Junior guard Shyanne Sellers, who made a leap in her sophomore season, will be a pivotal cog for Maryland. Averaging 13.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals in 2022-23, she earned all-Big Ten first-team honors and was named to the all-Big Ten defensive team. Sellers played for Team USA in the Women’s 3x3 U21 Nations League Asia-Pacific conference in Handan, China, this summer.

Eager to take the floor at Xfinity Center this fall, she reflected on the positives of last season that can translate to success for the new-look Terps.

“Just being connected. I think a lot of people have the misunderstanding that you need all five-star recruits on a team or you need a majority of five-stars, but you really don’t,” Sellers said. “We played for each other. We played very hard. We connected very well. We knew each other’s games and put each other in successful positions.”

Summer workouts are an important first step to developing the team-first culture Frese is looking for.

“We do our workouts, we do our lifts together. We come in to play pickup together to try and see everyone’s feel,” Sellers said. “Everyone’s always worried about when Maryland has turnover. We just keep reloading. [Frese is] not really ever too worried she’s going to find the right pieces.”

Mystics guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, who played under Frese at Maryland from 2013 to 2017, echoed a similar sentiment regarding the family culture that lured her from her hometown of Aliquippa, Pa., to College Park a decade ago. Seven years into her WNBA career, she still feels the love from the Maryland community.

“That’s of one of the reasons why I chose the University of Maryland coming out of high school — the family aspect, the way Coach Frese made it feel like a home away from home,” Walker-Kimbrough said. “It speaks to the type of foundation she establishes at the university and the crazy, amazing and consistent support that the fans give us, not just during college but after as well. I still feel that family.”

Learning the importance of family from her own upbringing, Frese made those values the pillars of her program.

“We’re really intentional. That’s all I know. I had a phenomenal family growing up with all my siblings, and that’s how we create our program. We want it to be an extension of their own family and that we look out for each other,” she said.

A key addition in the Terps’ retooling is Jakia Brown-Turner, a graduate transfer from North Carolina State. The 6-foot forward from Bishop McNamara High brings versatility, shooting and experience after averaging 9.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Wolfpack last season. Brown-Turner was a pivotal part of N.C. State’s Elite Eight appearance in 2022, and Frese expects her addition to pay immediate dividends.

“She’s a lefty southpaw that can really stroke it and score it. Losing so much with Diamond and Abby, we’re going to really lean on her experience,” Frese said. “She’s won ACC championships. She’s been to an Elite Eight, where they have had a lot of success. She’s been in pressure moments, so we’re really going to lean on that experience for her with our team.”

Entering her 22nd season at Maryland, Frese continues to have lofty expectations on the court as her teams pursue conference and national titles. But what keeps her coming back is the fulfillment she gets from the people and players she works with.

“I love the staff I work with — it’s probably one of the best staffs I’ve had in my 21 years here at Maryland. I just love our staff, and the same thing with who I get to coach,” Frese said. “These players that we have on the roster are just incredible players and families. [I’m] just watching them grow up and helping each and every one of them get to that ultimate goal and their own individual goals, to have the success that they deserve.”

