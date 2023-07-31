The Commanders’ running backs are out to prove themselves in a new offense

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brian Robinson Jr.’s rookie season was bookended by injuries, and there wasn’t a moment in between when he felt normal. Two weeks before the start of the season, he was shot twice, in the knee and hip, during an armed robbery attempt in D.C. The injuries cost him four games, and though he soon after became a staple of Washington’s offense — 205 carries, 797 rushing yards — a deep thigh contusion ended his season a week early.

“From the time I stepped back on the field [after the shooting], I was dealing with all kinds of things going on in my body … all types of things going on in my knee, everything going on in my hip,” he said. “There wasn’t one time I felt like Brian Robinson.”

Just a few days into his second NFL training camp, a slightly slimmer Robinson says the difference is “night and day” with his health, and he heads into the season with high expectations.

Advertisement

At 6-foot-1 and about 220 pounds, Robinson has the frame of a linebacker with the speed and lateral quickness of a receiver. He’s capable not just of running through tackles, but of dragging three, four, five defenders with him as he collects extra yards. His power has long been the hallmark of his game; he didn’t catch a single pass in his first two years at Alabama, and in 12 games last season, he had only nine receptions.

But he hopes to show more.

“The biggest thing for me, I just don’t want to be one-dimensional, and I don’t want to be just a power back,” Robinson said. “I want to be able to run routes, run down the field, catch the ball with soft hands and continue to grow my game.”

Washington’s offense under coordinator Eric Bieniemy is likely to mirror many aspects of Andy Reid’s system in Kansas City. The Chiefs have an explosive, pass-first offense with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce — two talents without comparisons in the NFL — but their diverse rushing attack could easily translate to the Commanders’ personnel.

Advertisement

Kansas City runs a variety of concepts from a variety of looks, using pre-snap motion, jet sweeps, misdirection runs, zone and gap scheme runs and more. It uses its backs in the pass game often.

So far in training camp, the Commanders have used Robinson all over, as a runner and pass-catcher. And running backs coach Randy Jordan has emphasized another aspect: pass protection.

“They got to block,” he said. “I didn’t say run first. They’ve got to block, pass protect, protect the quarterback, and then they got to pass-catch, and then they got to run the ball. … The little nuance that I see in this system is the spacing, and the timing is such that if you’re where you’re supposed to be, the quarterback will find you.”

The team has preached the same edicts to Antonio Gibson, Washington’s fourth-year back who’s on the cusp of free agency. Gibson converted from receiver to running back when he was drafted in 2020, but last year the Commanders used him more in space as a pass-catcher. The arrival of Robinson altered his role and gave Washington a complementary tandem in the run game.

Gibson was also injured late last season; he suffered a sprained knee and foot fracture, which sidelined him for the last two games. And like Robinson, Gibson also trimmed down for the start of training camp with the hope it’ll make him even more effective.

“You watch what Antonio Gibson does when he’s in space, and he’s elusive,” Commanders coach Ron Rivera said. “He’s a little bit of a slasher in space because he’s got speed that people don’t realize. I mean, this is a guy that ran a 4.3 [40-yard dash] coming out, so you know, these guys with the ball in their hands, they’re good athletes. Give them a little bit of space, give them a little bit of room to build up some momentum, and they become a load to tackle.”

Gibson said he’s preparing to be the Commanders’ third-down back, a role J.D. McKissic held in Washington’s old system under former offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Over the past three seasons, McKissic had 150 catches and 1,159 receiving yards, both tied for the sixth-most among NFL backs in that span.

Advertisement

Yet his role belied his title. From 2020 through 2021 especially, McKissic developed into an any-down playmaker, be it in end-of-game situations, two-minute drills, on third-downs or in pass protection.

“The biggest thing is when you look at the third-down back in any type of system, number one, you got to protect the passer,” Jordan said. “Number two, if a route is called for you, you got to find a way to win. Number three, if you don’t have protection, you’ve got to get out and make yourself available.”

Jordan believes that for both Robinson and Gibson to take the next step, they need to widen their lenses. Do more and see more. Know the playbook — the runs, the routes, the responsibilities — but be able to adapt on the fly.

Jordan calls it “big vision.”

Robinson calls it “no limits.”

“Whatever I’m called on to do, I’ll be ready for,” he said. “I can do anything in the offensive playbook. … No limits on what I can do. I let the coaches establish the role based off of how they use us, and I just prepare for it everyday.”

Davis’s reckless driving trial

Linebacker Jamin Davis will miss Monday’s practice to tend to a legal matter.

Advertisement

On March 28, 2022, Davis was charged with reckless driving (speeding more than 20 miles above the speed limit, in excess of 85 mph), a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia. He appealed his guilty conviction in Loudoun County District Court and requested a jury trial, set for 9 a.m. Monday in Loudoun County Circuit Court.

The incident was Davis’s second reckless driving charge in about three months. He was previously charged Dec. 19, 2021, but it was amended to an infraction (19 mph over the speed limit), and he paid a $150 fine.

A Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia is punishable with up to 12 months in jail and/or a maximum fine of $2,500.

Gift this article Gift Article