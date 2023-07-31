Broncos lose Tim Patrick to leg injury, fellow WR KJ Hamler to heart issue

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On a concerning day for Denver Broncos wide receivers, KJ Hamler said he was diagnosed with a mild heart condition that required a “quick break” from the team. Hamler added Monday in a social media post that he planned to be back on the field this season, but teammate Tim Patrick could be out for the season after he was carted off the practice field Monday with what was initially suspected to be a torn Achilles' tendon.

Denver Coach Sean Payton said after the training camp session that Patrick suffered a noncontact injury while running a pass route and that “it appears it’s his left Achilles’.” Payton, in his first season with the Broncos, noted then that the team was awaiting the results of an MRI exam. According to multiple reports later Monday evening, the exam confirmed an Achilles’ tear for Patrick.

Advertisement

Hamler wrote that he was getting treatment for pericarditis, a condition involving inflammation of the pericardium membrane, which surrounds and supports the heart. He said he began feeling chest pains while working out before the Broncos started training camp.

“I’ve got a great treatment plan with medicine,” wrote the 24-year-old pass-catcher, “and am taking a quick break to get this all taken care of so I can get back to doing what I love. I will be back on the field — better and stronger than ever — as soon as possible this season! I feel great physically and this is very frustrating for me to deal with.”

A former Penn State standout entering his fourth NFL season, Hamler was placed on waivers by Denver with a non-football illness designation. NFL Network reported that the procedural move was made with the goal of bringing the wide receiver back to the roster in several weeks.

Advertisement

Hamler said in his post that “adversity is nothing new to me,” a reference to his many injuries since the Broncos made him a second-round draft pick in 2020. After multiple hamstring injuries kept him out of three games in his rookie season, he tore an ACL in Week 3 of 2021 and missed the rest of that campaign, then played in just seven games last year amid further hamstring woes. Hamler also suffered a concussion as a rookie and, earlier this year, underwent surgery to repair a pectoral tear.

Patrick, 29, is also no stranger to major injuries. He missed the 2022 season altogether after tearing the ACL in his right knee during a training camp practice last August. On Monday, Payton said of Patrick’s suspected Achilles’ injury that it was particularly difficult to see it happen to “a guy that’s a leader, who’s coming off an entire year of rehabilitation.”

Despite arriving in the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Utah, Patrick showed enough progress in his first four seasons that, going into 2022, he was expected to vie for top status on a Denver depth chart that also included former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy and former second-round pick Courtland Sutton. Those two are still on hand, and the Broncos also added a highly regarded wide receiver prospect, Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims, in the second round of this year’s draft. Further additions came this spring in free agency, with veterans Marquez Callaway and Lil’Jordan Humphrey opting to play under Payton again after previously doing so with the New Orleans Saints.

Advertisement

“We’ve just got great guys all around the receiving room, so obviously a next-man-up situation,” Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II said Monday. “But Tim is a big loss, a big blow, because he brings such a presence out there on the field that many people can’t compare to.”

Update: #Broncos fear WR Tim Patrick suffered an Achilles injury, per Sean Payton.



Awful news if it's season ending like the torn ACL he suffered last year at camp. https://t.co/erErKTdesf pic.twitter.com/IW3VUC5yw2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 31, 2023

In 55 games over four seasons, Patrick has 143 catches for 2,009 yards and 12 touchdowns. Hamler, in his 23 NFL games, has 42 receptions for 620 yards and three scores.

In June, Patrick said he had invited Hamler to live with him and his family.

“I feel like I’m a good routine guy, and I felt like I just wanted him to get on my routine to help him be able to achieve the goals he wants to achieve in the NFL,” Patrick said at the time. “It always starts with your routine, and I felt like if we both got on the same routine, we could help each other out.”

Advertisement

Of the prospect of Denver finally being able to field a healthy quartet of himself, Hamler, Jeudy and Sutton — the latter two of whom have also dealt with notable injury-related absences — Patrick said in June, “It’ll be amazing. It’s been something that we all want. That’s the whole point of me asking KJ to live with us — to make sure that this season there’s no excuses.”

Instead, the Broncos are set to again be without Hamler for an extended period of time, and assuming reports are accurate regarding Patrick’s Achilles’ tendon, they were not fortunate enough to avoid a worst-case scenario.

For his part, Hamler has another medical setback on his hands after already having been, as he said Monday, through “hell and back.”

“I’ll get past this just like everything else on this journey! I will continue to elevate,” he wrote in his social media post. “I forever stand on business. This is not a farewell, this is not a good bye, this is a see you soon as I take a break for my health.”

Gift this article Gift Article