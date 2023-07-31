Canada vs. Australia live Group B to be decided at the women’s World Cup

The women’s World Cup continues Monday with the final round of matches in Group B. Co-host nation Australia will advance to the knockout stage with a win over Canada, will need help with a draw and will be eliminated with a loss. The Canadians will advance with a win or a draw and would need help with a loss. In the other match being played simultaneously, Nigeria will advance with a win or a draw against Ireland. Both games begin at 6 a.m. Eastern. Follow along for live updates and highlights.
Here’s what to know
- Canada is in strong position to move on after its come-from-behind win over Ireland in its most recent match Wednesday. The Canadians are looking to advance out of the group stage for the third consecutive time.
- The Australians are in danger of an early exit after their loss to Nigeria on Thursday. The Matildas have advanced beyond the group stage in four straight World Cups, and failing to do so at home would be unthinkable.
- The United States returns to action Tuesday against Portugal. Find the full schedule, results and group standings here. Find the advancement scenarios and tiebreakers here.
