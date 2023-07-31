Canada vs. Australia live Group B to be decided at the women’s World Cup

The women’s World Cup continues Monday with the final round of matches in Group B. Co-host nation Australia will advance to the knockout stage with a win over Canada, will need help with a draw and will be eliminated with a loss. The Canadians will advance with a win or a draw and would need help with a loss. In the other match being played simultaneously, Nigeria will advance with a win or a draw against Ireland. Both games begin at 6 a.m. Eastern. Follow along for live updates and highlights.