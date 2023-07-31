Racing will return to Churchill Downs after pause to examine horse deaths

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Horse racing will return to Churchill Downs for its regularly scheduled September and fall meets, the track announced Monday. The historic Louisville racetrack suspended racing for its spring-summer meet on June 2 following 12 horse deaths, including seven in the run-up to the Kentucky Derby in May (most of its races were moved to Ellis Park in Henderson, Ky., though training continued).

In a statement, Churchill Downs said it has implemented a number of changes after undertaking “a comprehensive evaluation of existing safety protocols and a thorough assessment of industry best practices.” These include new surface maintenance equipment and increased testing of the track’s surfaces, increased veterinary oversight, continued work with the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority watchdog group to predict at-risk horses and the establishment of new safety committee comprising horsemen, track employees and veterinarians.

“Our commitment to safety remains paramount as we enter this September meet and our participants, fans and the public can be assured that we will continue to investigate, evaluate and improve upon every policy and protocol,” Bill Carstanjen, chief executive of Churchill Downs Inc., said in the statement.

No other changes will be made at the track, which opened in 1875.

“What we needed to do was spend some of this time in the interim, while we ran the rest of the [spring] meet at Ellis to just go soup to nuts through every single thing we do at the racetrack,” Carstanjen told CDI investors during an earnings call on Thursday. “There was nothing that jumped out as an apparent cause of the injuries, of the breakdowns; and, as we went through and rebuilt our processes from the ground up to check everything that we do to make extra sure, we didn’t find anything material.”

HISA was created by a federal act in 2020 and fully implemented in May after overcoming lawsuits from industry opponents. The watchdog group said in June that “no cohesive explanation has been identified for this unusually high number of fatalities” at Churchill Downs. Track surface expert Dennis Moore said in June he could find “no primary areas for concern” after examining the track earlier this year.

The September meet begins Sept. 14 and runs through Oct. 1. The fall meet is Oct. 29-Nov. 26.

