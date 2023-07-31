Damar Hamlin’s comeback continues with a practice in full pads

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Safety Damar Hamlin took another significant step in his bid to resume his NFL career under unprecedented circumstances, as he participated Monday in the first practice of the Buffalo Bills’ training camp in which players were in full pads. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “It feels amazing,” Hamlin said at a news conference following the practice at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, N.Y. “It’s a roller coaster of emotions. I was kind of all over the place, just kind of being back for the first time. But God don’t make no mistakes. I’m on God’s timing.”

Hamlin, 25, called taking part in the fully padded practice “a super big hurdle, as you can imagine” as he works his way incrementally back toward the level of on-field intensity associated with playing in an NFL game. Monday’s practice came nearly seven months after he collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest on the field, requiring emergency medical responders to resuscitate him, during a Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati.

We’re live with Damar Hamlin after our first padded practice of training camp.#BillsCamp | #BillsMafia https://t.co/DaNQj10mH7 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 31, 2023

“I pretty much lost my life playing this sport,” Hamlin said Monday. “So to come back and do it all over again, it’s all over the place. But I’m rooted in my faith. I’m rooted in the love that I receive from my family, my teammates and the love all around the world. It keeps me going. I’ve got goals that I still want to achieve within this game. And football teaches you so much about yourself. It teaches you so much about life. You learn so much about yourself through the game.”

Hamlin made what his doctors called a remarkable recovery. He consulted with specialists during the offseason and was cleared to resume his career. Hamlin announced in April that he intended to keep playing football. He said then that doctors had diagnosed that his cardiac arrest was caused by commotio cordis, a rare condition in which an impact to the chest results in an abnormal heart rhythm.

He participated in offseason practices and reported to training camp last week with the Bills. Monday’s practice represented a step up in the on-field intensity of his comeback. Hamlin said he “felt alive” and “felt like I’m here” with the “first little moment of contact” on the field, even while acknowledging that it was nothing like the magnitude of the hitting that occurs during a regular season game.

“Football, you can’t hit that field with no hesitation,” Hamlin said. “You’re putting yourself in more danger by doing that. So … I made the choice to play. But I’m processing a thousand emotions. I’m not afraid to say that. It crosses my mind, being a little scared here and there. But … my strength is rooted in my faith. And my faith is stronger than any fear.”

Members of Hamlin’s family attended Monday’s practice, which Hamlin called “another milestone” in a succession of medical and football-related markers of his progress.

“It’s going to be a long, long, long, long, long journey,” Hamlin said. “Some of these emotions will never leave. Whenever everybody’s not paying attention to me no more, I’ll still be processing these emotions myself. And I know that. It’s just another hurdle. It’s another thing we got over. And I’ve been doing a good job at pushing myself to get through these tough things. I never let myself just like shy away from them. I’ve been putting myself in uncomfortable situations. But we grow in those situations. I kind of look at it like a challenge.”

Damar Hamlin with his brother, Damir, parents, Mario and Nina, and his agent, Ira Turner, after practice. Really nice day and another step. https://t.co/SCEOblIDll pic.twitter.com/8wSTdxaNIn — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) July 31, 2023

The Bills say they are taking their cues from Hamlin as they attempt to help him balance his attempt to return to normalcy with managing the physical, mental and emotional challenges associated with his comeback.

“He has our full support and always will,” Coach Sean McDermott said last week. “And then we’ll continue to take it one day at a time, and we’ll go at his cadence.”

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs said last week: “It’s easy to come in and say, ‘Okay, he’s back on the football field.’ But to just see him just every day living, breathing, laughing and having a good time is really where you have your eye-opening like, ‘[Darn], look at that. God is good.’ So it’s not so much on the football end. I’m more so appreciating the person. … That type of stuff brings more smiles to my face. But I’ll have like a little extra smile if he gets back to doing what he loves to do at a very high level. Of course I’m going to be one of the main people cheering for him. But from the human standpoint, I’m just happy the guy is alive.”

Hamlin said he appreciates the support he receives from fans. He learned quickly, he said, that the episode had changed his life, and he had no choice but to have his comeback play out in public fashion.

“I wish I could do this process under a rock, just to myself, and pop out whenever I felt like I was super, super-duper ready to be a Pro Bowler,” Hamlin said. “But I think there’s power in being out here every day and doing my process in front of the world. And I always wanted to stand for something bigger than myself. That was my goal of my whole life. I had goals within this game. But life goals, that was the biggest thing: I wanted to stand for something bigger than myself. And I have the opportunity to do that now, and I’m going to fulfill that.”

