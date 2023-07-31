DC Open elevated its women’s event, but prize money isn’t equal yet

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Elina Svitolina had more incentive to play the DC Open this year — beyond the hot and humid Washington weather that serves as ideal preparation for the sweltering U.S. hard-court swing. This week’s tournament at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center offers the recent Wimbledon semifinalist a chance to play on the same courts as her husband, French player Gaël Monfils, in the same best-of-three-set format at an event of equal prestige.

A merger of what was formerly known as the Citi Open and the San Jose-based Silicon Valley Classic elevated the women’s event in Washington, now known as the DC Open, from a WTA 250 to a WTA 500-level tournament — same as the men’s ATP 500 event taking place concurrently. That means, for the first time, Svitolina and her colleagues on the women’s tour will compete for about the same number of rankings points as Monfils and his colleagues on the men’s tour.

“It’s great opportunity, I guess, for the fans and for players as well,” Svitolina said. “It’s always nice, the combined events.”

Advertisement

The major difference between Svitolina’s and Monfils’ work this week? The payout.

The total financial commitment for this week’s ATP event is $2,178,980, while the WTA event’s is $780,637, a disparity the tournament lays at the feet of the tennis tours. In recent years, this tournament has aimed to create a schedule that treats women as favorably as men, featuring, for example, WTA matches in prime time and in nighttime slots on its biggest show court even though the ATP event was of a higher stature.

But equal prize money will have to wait. Tournament chair Mark Ein said at a news conference Sunday that the event is committed to equal pay by 2027, which is the timeline the WTA outlined in its equal pay commitment last month.

“I think one of the things about tennis that’s so special, obviously, is it’s the one sport where men and women compete on the same court at the same time, same playing surface, but it never felt right that they were different-level events. I’m really proud we were able to pull this off, make it the first combined 500 in the world,” Ein said. “We committed to equal prize money by 2027. The event, if it stayed as a stand-alone, it was 2033. So I think it’s a great step forward for tennis and for this event.”

Advertisement

The gender pay gap is nothing new in tennis; many ATP and WTA combined events offer men more money. After the tournament in Washington, many players will head to the Western & Southern Open outside of Cincinnati and the National Bank Open in Canada. Neither of those prominent pre-U.S. Open tournaments offer equal pay.

Part of the issue is the disparate nature of tennis. The WTA and ATP are separate organizations, distinct from the four Grand Slam tournaments and the International Tennis Federation, the sport’s global governing body, all of which have individual sponsorship deals, television contracts and rules for mandating player appearances at tournaments that dictate player payouts.

Yet there are WTA-ATP combined tournaments that feature equal prize money simply because they choose to. All four Grand Slams now award equal payouts, as do the Miami Open, the Madrid Open and the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif.

Advertisement

In Washington, players see the elevation of the women’s event as the first step toward equal treatment.

“It’s more fun to play alongside [than], you know, not have the best women in the world playing alongside the best men,” said Jessica Pegula, who sits at No. 4 in the world and won this event in 2019. “I think it is a great look and I think fans really enjoy that, so I think the atmosphere always seems to be better.”

WTA players are also enjoying having the option to play a prestigious tournament in the Eastern time zone, where most of the pre-U.S. Open swing takes place. Before this year, if a player wanted to compete in a 500-level tournament in the United States this week, San Jose was the only option.

“I think it will make the transition a little bit easier [than] coming from coast to coast. But also I think I just love being in cities like D.C. better than the West Coast. I mean, I’m an East Coast girl,” said Coco Gauff, who grew up in Georgia and Florida. “And it being a 500 this week, I think it gives an opportunity for more players to kind of play at a higher level. … If you look at the [qualifying tournament], there are so many Americans playing.”

As the tournament grows in prestige, Ein said he has had conversations with the city and the National Park Service, which administers Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, about expanding its footprint. Ein said his team has just two to three weeks to construct the multiple structures that make up the tournament grounds. Parking and traffic around the grounds are issues yearly, too.

Advertisement

But Ein, a Maryland native who is part of the Josh Harris-led group that recently purchased the Washington Commanders, believes the site remains the proper place for the tournament — with some caveats.

“I think it needs some real investment in its permanent facility so not everything is temporary,” he said. “ … I’d love to keep it here, where [founders] Arthur Ashe, Donald Dell and John Harris put it. But if we are going to do that, it definitely needs a bunch of investment. [It] needs some flexibility around some of the rules, moving in and out. We are at capacity. The event has sold out every session for the past two years, and it’s pretty much sold out already for the entire tournament. There’s a couple tickets left.

“We are hitting the limits of what we can be here, and hopefully we’ll find a solution.”

Gift this article Gift Article