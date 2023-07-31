USA Basketball’s road to the FIBA World Cup, explained

Longtime managing director Jerry Colangelo has passed the baton after rebuilding a program that won gold at four straight Olympics, while coach Gregg Popovich left on a triumphant note following the Tokyo Games .

When USA Basketball launches its FIBA World Cup journey in Las Vegas this week, the storied program will offer a first glimpse at its most significant regime change in nearly 20 years.

USA Basketball’s new leadership team boasts deep ties to their predecessors and the program. Grant Hill, a Hall of Fame forward who won gold at the 1996 Olympics and played for former USA Basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski at Duke, has stepped in for Colangelo. Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr, who won gold as a player at the 1986 FIBA World Championships before serving as an assistant in Tokyo, has succeeded Popovich.

Together, Hill and Kerr have assembled a brand-new 12-man roster to compete in the upcoming FIBA World Cup. In advance of the tournament, which will be held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia in August and September, here’s everything fans need to know as USA Basketball launches its next era and seeks to avenge a humbling seventh-place finish at the 2019 FIBA World Cup.