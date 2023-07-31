Commanders LB Jamin Davis appeals reckless driving charge

On March 28, 2022, Davis was cited for going 114 mph in a 45 mph zone on Loudoun County Parkway at Evergreen Ridge Drive. He was convicted in Loudoun County District of reckless driving (speeding more than 20 miles above the speed limit, in excess of 85 mph), which is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia and punishable with up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.