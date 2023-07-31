The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Commanders LB Jamin Davis appeals reckless driving charge

July 31, 2023 at 12:11 p.m. EDT
Linebacker Jamin Davis faces his second conviction for reckless driving, stemming from a March 2022 incident. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)
Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis missed practice Monday to appeal a reckless driving conviction.

On March 28, 2022, Davis was cited for going 114 mph in a 45 mph zone on Loudoun County Parkway at Evergreen Ridge Drive. He was convicted in Loudoun County District of reckless driving (speeding more than 20 miles above the speed limit, in excess of 85 mph), which is a Class 1 misdemeanor in Virginia and punishable with up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

In appealing the conviction, Davis originally requested a jury trial for Monday in Loudoun County Circuit Court. But he withdrew that request and submitted a plea bargain for a maximum of eight days of active incarceration.

Judge Stephen E. Sincavage rejected the proposed deal, and further scheduling is set for Thursday at 1 p.m.

Davis and the Commanders declined to comment Monday.

The incident was Davis’s second conviction in about three months. He was charged with reckless driving on Dec. 19, 2021, but it was amended to an infraction (19 mph over the speed limit), and he paid a $150 fine.

