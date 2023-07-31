Commanders LB Jamin Davis appeals reckless driving charge

Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis missed practice Monday to appeal a reckless driving conviction.
In appealing the conviction, Davis originally requested a jury trial for Monday in Loudoun County Circuit Court. But he withdrew that request and submitted a plea bargain for a maximum of eight days of active incarceration.
Judge Stephen E. Sincavage rejected the proposed deal, and further scheduling is set for Thursday at 1 p.m.
Davis and the Commanders declined to comment Monday.
The incident was Davis’s second conviction in about three months. He was charged with reckless driving on Dec. 19, 2021, but it was amended to an infraction (19 mph over the speed limit), and he paid a $150 fine.