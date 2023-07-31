Nationals trade Jeimer Candelario to Cubs for two prospects

The Washington Nationals traded third baseman Jeimer Candelario to the Chicago Cubs on Monday night, the team announced. In return, the Nationals received 22-year-old left-hander DJ Herz and 20-year-old shortstop Kevin Made. Herz is in Class AA; Made is in high Class A.
But Candelario was not in the Nationals’ lineup Monday against Milwaukee; Ildemaro Vargas filled in at third. Manager Dave Martinez acknowledged that the team wanted to sideline him to avoid injury and in case he was traded before the game — which is exactly what transpired.
We’ve acquired LHP DJ Herz and SS Kevin Made from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for INF Jeimer Candelario.— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 31, 2023
🗞️: https://t.co/ilgkJmTPWt pic.twitter.com/9F7JcMzDPj
Chicago signed Candelario out of the Dominican Republic in 2010. The switch hitter made his major league debut with the Cubs in 2016, and he played 16 games with them between that season and the next. But he was buried on a talented roster that was contending for World Series trips (and won it all in 2016 for the first time in 108 years), and the Cubs flipped him to the Tigers for veterans in July 2017. This year’s Cubs (53-52) entered Monday having won eight of nine to emerge as a playoff contender after an underwhelming start.
Candelario is the first Nationals player to be moved ahead of the trade deadline, which arrives at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.