Nationals trade Jeimer Candelario to Cubs for two prospects

Candelario, a 29-year-old pending free agent, signed a one-year contract with the Nationals in the offseason after spending the past five-plus seasons with the Detroit Tigers. After a down year, he bounced back to hit .258 with 16 home runs and 53 RBI in 99 games while playing nearly every day at third base.

But Candelario was not in the Nationals’ lineup Monday against Milwaukee; Ildemaro Vargas filled in at third. Manager Dave Martinez acknowledged that the team wanted to sideline him to avoid injury and in case he was traded before the game — which is exactly what transpired.

Chicago signed Candelario out of the Dominican Republic in 2010. The switch hitter made his major league debut with the Cubs in 2016, and he played 16 games with them between that season and the next. But he was buried on a talented roster that was contending for World Series trips (and won it all in 2016 for the first time in 108 years), and the Cubs flipped him to the Tigers for veterans in July 2017. This year’s Cubs (53-52) entered Monday having won eight of nine to emerge as a playoff contender after an underwhelming start.