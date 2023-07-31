17-year-old U.S. national team cyclist killed while training in Colorado

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Magnus White, a promising 17-year-old cyclist on the U.S. junior men’s team, was killed Saturday after being struck by a vehicle while on a training ride near his Boulder, Colo., home. USA Cycling announced the death of the cyclist, who was scheduled to compete in the Junior Men’s Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships Aug. 3-13 in Scotland. He was to have competed Aug. 10.

“He was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community,” USA Cycling said in a statement. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends, and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time.”

White was riding his bicycle south on Highway 119 shortly after noon when a Toyota Matrix driven by a 23-year-old woman struck him from behind, Gabriel Moltrer, public information officer for the Colorado State Police, told ESPN. The collision sent White, who was wearing a helmet, into a fence and he was pronounced dead at a hospital. The Toyota’s driver was not injured.

Advertisement

Alcohol, drugs and excessive speed were not immediately suspected to be factors in the crash, Moltrer said, and an investigation is ongoing. No arrests were made.

White was hooked on cycling at an early age, joining Boulder Junior Cycling and showing promise in off-road competition, winning a junior national championship in cyclocross in 2021 and earning a place on the U.S. national team. He competed with the team in Europe ahead of last year’s cyclocross world championships, and he was picked to represent the U.S. again at this year’s cyclocross worlds in the Netherlands.

This season, he turned his attention partially to road cycling and mountain biking, earning a spot on the Mountain Bike World Championships team.

In his most recently social media post, he shared a photo of himself cycling in Ennis, Ireland.

Advertisement

“First ever stage race went well with a top 5 in the GC even after the stage where I would be the strongest got canceled cuz of rain. Huge shoutout to all the teammates for great support all week and all had great rides. Huge thank you to @boulderjuniors and @garysheehan24 for all the support”

“Next up Scotland for MTB Worldchamps with @usacycling 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸.”

Competing in road cycling and mountain biking this season, he was on one of his final training rides before the Mountain Bike World Championships.

White’s “greatest joy in life was cycling,” according to a GoFundMe account set up for his family by Christine Lipson, who identified herself as the mother of one of White’s friends and teammates.

“Magnus was taken from us while doing what he loved most, riding his bike,” Lipson wrote. “Magnus’s family is strong, but support from their community will go a long way to give them time to grieve.”

“Magnus leaves behind his parents Jill and Michael and his brother Eero and countless friends worldwide. The family will use any contributions as needed for support of moving through this tragic period.”

Gift this article Gift Article