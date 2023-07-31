With one contributor traded and more moves possible, Nats drop Brewers

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It was Joey Meneses, a player used to thriving around the trade deadline, who pushed the Washington Nationals to a 5-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night, logging a solo homer, a double and then a broken-bat, two-run, go-ahead single in the decisive seventh inning. And to make the victory just slightly more impressive, the Nationals earned it with 25 players instead of 26.

Ten minutes before first pitch, they announced that third baseman Jeimer Candelario was headed to the Chicago Cubs for a pair of prospects (left-hander DJ Herz and shortstop Kevin Made). And a few hours before that, when they posted a lineup without Candelario in it, he lounged at his locker one last time, laughing with teammates.

Then he stretched on the floor. Then he scooped some popcorn into a bag, which maybe felt a bit too on the nose.

“No updates,” Manager Dave Martinez said when he sat down for his pregame news conference, smoothing out a piece of paper in front of him. “Just injuries.”

As he typically does before each series, Martinez read injury notes off the sheet. Reliever Carl Edwards Jr., sidelined with right shoulder inflammation, should throw in another simulated game Tuesday in West Palm Beach, Fla. Reliever Tanner Rainey, recovering from Tommy John surgery, is expected to do the same. Reliever Hunter Harvey, out with a right elbow strain, was going to play catch at Nationals Park on Monday.

There wasn’t much to say about reliever Rico Garcia (biceps tendinitis), reliever Paolo Espino (flexor strain in his right ring finger) or outfielder Victor Robles (back spasms), who is only running on an antigravity treadmill. But in sum, these injuries showed why Washington’s deadline should be quieter than expected. Edwards, 31, was a surefire trade candidate before hurting his shoulder. Harvey, a 28-year-old flamethrower, could have been in the mix, too. Instead, there’s a chance that dealing Candelario is the Nationals’ only significant move ahead of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. deadline.

Just take their approach to the opener with the Brewers. While they planned to sit Candelario to avoid an injury, they played Lane Thomas in right field — same as any other game — and Martinez vowed to use reliever Kyle Finnegan in a save situation. Both are under team control through 2025, meaning the Nationals don’t have to strike deals now or risk losing them for nothing this offseason, as they did with Candelario. But they remain logical trade options, even though General Manager Mike Rizzo seems set on keeping Thomas, according to three people familiar with his thinking. And Meneses, the 31-year-old first baseman/designated hitter, the guy called up after the Nationals traded Juan Soto at the deadline last year and then seized his moment, could be attractive to a team that needs a right-handed bat.

Washington (45-62) jumped ahead of the Brewers (57-50) in the second, riding Meneses’s solo homer off Corbin Burnes. After the Brewers tied it with a pair of third-inning doubles off Jake Irvin, Washington went back in front on an RBI single by Thomas in the fifth. Irvin, though, couldn’t hold the one-run lead.

The 26-year-old entered the sixth at an efficient 77 pitches. Yet once he walked Sal Frelick with one out, with three of the pitches nowhere near the strike zone, his outing wobbled. Willy Adames followed with a single to center. Andruw Monasterio followed Adames with a single to right that knotted the score. Irvin was hooked after that, his line capped at two runs and six hits over 5⅓ innings. Jose A. Ferrer escaped the sixth with a double play before yielding a go-ahead homer to Joey Wiemer in the seventh.

As ever, these are some of the players who matter most on the current roster. Irvin is a young pitcher who has flashed potential, perhaps as a reliever long term. Ferrer, a 23-year-old lefty, was fast-tracked after impressing in the minors last season. They may not be CJ Abrams, Keibert Ruiz, MacKenzie Gore, Josiah Gray or Luis García, the players the Nationals feel will be part of their next contending core. But their development is still worth watching closely down the stretch.

And in the end Monday, once the Nationals rallied in the seventh — including a tying RBI single by Thomas and Meneses’s two-run knock — Martinez stuck to his word. Finnegan jogged in for the ninth and made quick work of the Brewers with a one-two-three save. Soon we’ll know if they were his last pitches in a Nationals uniform.

