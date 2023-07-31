The trade deadline is near. So where are the Padres?

The Giants have played their way back into the division race, and as usual, they would seem to have money to spend if they wanted to pursue big-name reinforcements. But as of Monday morning, they have yet to do so. Their most pressing need might be an everyday middle infielder, because key pieces Brandon Crawford and Thairo Estrada have battled injuries. But like most contenders, they certainly could use more starting pitching depth, and they have watched potential fits Lucas Giolito, Jordan Montgomery, and others land elsewhere already. Verlander would have to approve a trade to San Francisco, but that kind of ace would make a major difference. The Cardinals started their sell-off, and righty Jack Flaherty seems likely to go, too. The Giants seem to have prospects to give and money to spend if they want to make a late-season push. They have a day or so to do it.