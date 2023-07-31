The trade deadline is near. So where are the Padres?

Los Angeles Dodgers
(First in the NL West)
Despite entering the season with modest expectations by their standards, the Dodgers are right in their usual trade deadline spot: First place in the National League West and bringing in more talent for a stretch run. The Dodgers already have added a veteran starter in Lance Lynn, a familiar late-inning reliever in Joe Kelly, a starting shortstop candidate in Amed Rosario, and old versatile friend Enrique Hernandez. They haven’t targeted superstars, but they have targeted needs, and seem to have addressed them. The only thing the Dodgers still could use is a proven starter or two. After watching the New York Mets trade Max Scherzer this weekend, they could make a push for Justin Verlander, whom they pursued this winter, but they won’t be the only team chasing him.
San Francisco Giants
(2.0 games back in the NL West, currently in first wild-card spot)
The Giants have played their way back into the division race, and as usual, they would seem to have money to spend if they wanted to pursue big-name reinforcements. But as of Monday morning, they have yet to do so. Their most pressing need might be an everyday middle infielder, because key pieces Brandon Crawford and Thairo Estrada have battled injuries. But like most contenders, they certainly could use more starting pitching depth, and they have watched potential fits Lucas Giolito, Jordan Montgomery, and others land elsewhere already. Verlander would have to approve a trade to San Francisco, but that kind of ace would make a major difference. The Cardinals started their sell-off, and righty Jack Flaherty seems likely to go, too. The Giants seem to have prospects to give and money to spend if they want to make a late-season push. They have a day or so to do it.
Arizona Diamondbacks
(4.0 games back in NL West, 1.0 games out of final wild-card spot)
The National League West and wild card races are so tightly packed that despite being just four games behind the Dodgers in their division, the Diamondbacks would miss the playoffs entirely if the season ended today. After a rollicking start to the season that suggested to many that the long-rebuilding Diamondbacks might be ready to contend, Arizona has gone 7-16 in July. They could use bullpen help and maybe a third baseman to spell Evan Longoria, who is hitting .209 with a .727 OPS against right-handed pitching. But perhaps unsurprisingly, given their summer swoon, the Diamondbacks have not seemed quite as aggressive as others in pursuing those needs, and could decide they are a year away from an all-in deadline spree.
San Diego Padres
(8.0 games back in NL West, 5.0 games out of final wild-card spot)
The Padres have been one of this season’s more confounding disappointments. After outspending everyone but the two New York teams entering this season, they have been able to outplay only one team in their own division. The two teams experiencing similar down years, the Mets and St. Louis Cardinals, have begun full-fledged sell-offs that likely will continue until the final hours before Tuesday’s deadline. The Padres, meanwhile, have been conspicuously absent from the headlines.
Preller cannot totally dismantle his roster, not with Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts and others on nearly untradeable contracts — not with the commitment Padres owner Peter Seidler made in this team to make a run right now. But they could try to rejuvenate themselves by selling big league talent, namely free-agents-to-be Blake Snell and Josh Hader. Snell would be one of the best starters remaining if the Padres decided to shop him. Hader would be the best closer available. Even as rentals, both likely would command a solid return and plenty of interest. But as of Monday morning, it was still unclear whether the Padres were willing to deal them at all.
Indeed, the Padres swept the increasingly mighty Texas Rangers this weekend. They seem to be picking up momentum, something that has eluded them all year. But they are running out of time to weigh the chances of playing themselves back into the race, and if they decide they cannot get there, they could change the complexion of this trade deadline dramatically.
Colorado Rockies
(18.5 games back in NL West, 15.5 games out of final wild-card spot)
The Rockies have the worst record in the National League as the deadline approaches. So they are selling what they can. They traded reliever Pierce Johnson to Atlanta last week. Sunday night, they sent Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron to the all-in Angels in exchange for prospects. And they might not be done.
Rockies relievers Brad Hand, Brent Suter, and Daniel Bard could all offer upgrades to contenders. All of them remained in Colorado uniforms as of Monday morning. Versatile Jurickson Profar also might make sense for a contender. The Rangers and Padres, for example, know him well.