USWNT faces a murky World Cup path but has a simple goal: Just win

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — All this week, from Perth to Sydney and across the North and South islands of New Zealand, World Cup teams are facing the prospect of moving on or heading home. Skip to end of carousel World Cup 2023 See full coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 End of carousel Group play is ending, and most sides need a point or three in their third match to reach the knockout stage. Some will require help from the outcome of the other group game, which kicks off at the same time.

Anxious days, indeed.

The U.S. women’s national team is no exception, even though it arrived here as the tournament favorite. A closer-than-expected victory in the opener against Vietnam and a harrowing draw against the Netherlands in the second act have left the two-time defending champion in good position to advance — good, but not airtight.

On Tuesday — evening here at Eden Park and in the sleepy hours back home — the world’s top-ranked team will play Portugal (1-1-0). A victory or draw would secure passage to the round of 16. A defeat almost surely would eliminate the United States at the earliest point since the competition was born 32 years ago.

By finishing first in the group, the Americans would earn a matchup with, in all likelihood, Italy. That also would allow them to avoid Sweden, the likely Group G winner and one of the few teams with historical success against the United States.

Beating Portugal might not be enough to clinch first place, though. A blowout victory by the Netherlands (1-0-1) over Vietnam (0-2-0) could push the Dutch ahead of the United States in the first tiebreaker, goal differential. At the moment, the United States is plus-3, the Netherlands plus-1.

The group winner will move to Sydney for the round of 16, the runner-up to Melbourne. Both matches will take place Sunday. The United States has finished second in World Cup group play once — in 2011, when it advanced to the championship game anyway.

It’s all quite complicated but also rather simple for the United States: Just win, and let the permutations and calculations settle the rest.

“It’s like a pressure moment,” forward Megan Rapinoe said. “And that’s what the tournament is. Now every single game from here on out is that pressure moment and the best part of being in the World Cup.”

The Americans face a bit of a pressure because they were not at their best in their first two matches. In the opener, a failure to capitalize on a wealth of scoring opportunities left a respectable final margin of 3-0 against first-timer Vietnam and undermined plans to beef up its goal differential.

Five days later, they conceded an early goal and managed only Lindsey Horan’s equalizer in a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands despite creating several quality chances in the second half.

“I don’t think we were very happy with our last performance, and we’re okay with that,” said midfielder Savannah DeMelo, whose first two career starts have come at this tournament. “We’re just an honest group, but we’re very hopeful, and we know we’re going to get the job done.”

Multiple players have cited open and direct communication in working through issues and solving problems.

“We’re very direct when something’s not going the way we want it to go,” midfielder Andi Sullivan said. “You have to be direct and clear and honest and loud. People asking questions, figuring things out, like: ‘Hey, this is working. Hey, this isn’t working.’ It’s just constantly reviewing, communicating and encouraging.”

After the imperfect performance against the Netherlands, DeMelo said the team quickly pivoted.

“We’re like, ‘Okay, this wasn’t good, but now we have this to do,’ ” she said. “That’s one of the honest conversations. I know it comes from a place of we all want to win. And I know that’s the standard, and I like being pushed to the highest standard. So the directness is nice, and I think it leaves no room for questions.”

One area the team has addressed is the speed of play.

“We’re going to need to play fast and score a lot of goals,” Sullivan said. “We also just want that for ourselves regardless of the game situation because we know our first two performances have been solid, but we know we have more to give, especially in putting goals up. And so that conversation has kind of been bubbling.”

Rapinoe said the team needs to make better use of the flanks and its speed.

“If we keep the width, we just open up so much more,” she said. “Obviously, speed is one of our greatest strengths, but everybody knows we’re fast. Just because you’re faster than someone else, it’s like they know that, too. So how do you use that to maybe punish people?”

What remains unclear is Coach Vlatko Andonovski’s lineup. He used the same group in the first two matches and, after making all five possible subs in the opener, opted for just one in the second game. (Rose Lavelle entered for DeMelo at halftime.)

Andonovski has yet to summon winger Lynn Williams or attacking midfielder Ashley Sanchez. He has ramped up Lavelle’s minutes, from 28 to 45, and might start her for the first time since she recovered from a knee injury that sidelined her for more than three months. Lavelle’s influence on the Netherlands match was profound, and she assisted on Horan’s goal with a well-placed corner kick.

“Of course, there’s a little bit of anxiousness anytime there’s a result that needs to be had,” Rapinoe said. “But I think that’s exciting. I think everybody knows that, too. Everybody’s like, ‘Okay, we have to perform better, and we have to get this result.’ ”

