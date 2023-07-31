How the USWNT can advance to the knockout round — and win its group

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The U.S. women’s national team is in first place in Group E entering the third and final group-stage matches, but its future remains unknown. After the two simultaneous matches are played at 3 a.m. Eastern early Tuesday morning, the U.S. could win the group, finish second but still advance to the knockout round — or even be eliminated from the women’s World Cup.

Here is a look at all nine potential combinations of the matches, and what those outcomes would mean for the two-time defending champs. The winner of the group next faces the runner-up from Group G, probably Italy or South Africa. The runner-up of Group E next faces the Group G winner, probably Sweden. The third- and fourth-place teams will be eliminated. See here for the full knockout round bracket and schedule.

USWNT beats Portugal, the Netherlands beats Vietnam

Advertisement

The U.S. and the Netherlands would be tied atop Group E with seven points and would both advance, but the tiebreakers could be complicated.

The U.S. enters these matches with a goal differential of plus-3, two better than the Netherlands, and if it maintains its edge in goal differential (the first tiebreaker) or goals scored in the event of a tie (the second tiebreaker), it would still win the group. If the Netherlands beats Vietnam by three goals, for example, and the U.S. wins by two, the Americans would claim the group. But if the Netherlands wins by three and the U.S. wins by just a goal, the goals-scored tiebreaker would be needed.

The U.S. enters these matches with two more goals than the Netherlands. If the teams wind up level in both goal differential and goals scored, FIFA’s fair-play conduct tally, which penalizes teams for red and yellow cards, would be required.

Advertisement

USWNT beats Portugal, the Netherlands draws with Vietnam

The U.S. would finish first in the group. The Netherlands would finish second.

USWNT beats Portugal, Vietnam beats the Netherlands

The U.S. would finish first in the group. The Netherlands would finish second.

USWNT draws with Portugal, the Netherlands beats Vietnam

The Netherlands would win the group, with seven points. The U.S. would finish second, with five points. Portugal, with four points, would be eliminated.

USWNT draws with Portugal, the Netherlands draws with Vietnam

The U.S. would finish first in the group, since it would be guaranteed a better goal differential than the Netherlands, which would finish second.

USWNT draws with Portugal, Vietnam beats the Netherlands

The U.S. would finish first in the group. Portugal would finish second, with a better goal differential than the Netherlands. (Both teams would have four points.)

Advertisement

USWNT loses to Portugal, the Netherlands beats Vietnam

The Netherlands would finish first in the group, and Portugal would finish second. The U.S. would be eliminated, something that has never before happened in the group stage.

USWNT loses to Portugal, the Netherlands draws with Vietnam

Portugal would finish first in the group, and the Netherlands would finish second. The U.S. would be eliminated, something that has never before happened in the group stage.

USWNT loses to Portugal, Vietnam beats the Netherlands

Portugal would finish first in the group in this wildly unlikely scenario. The U.S. and the Netherlands would be tied for second, and the goal differential tiebreaker would be required. If the U.S. and the Netherlands were still tied, the goals-scored tiebreaker would be used.

How the women’s World Cup tiebreakers work

Here’s how the teams are ranked in the groups, as explained by FIFA’s 2023 World Cup regulations:

Advertisement

1. Greatest number of points from three group matches (each team gets three points for a win and one for a draw).

2. Goal difference in all group matches.

3. Goals scored in all group matches.

And if two or more teams still are tied after that? We go to:

1. Greatest number of points obtained in the group matches between the teams concerned.

2. Goal difference from the group matches between the teams concerned.

3. Goals scored in the group matches between the teams concerned.

4. Greater number of points obtained regarding fair play conduct (yellow cards = minus-1; indirect red card, as a result of a second yellow card = minus-3, direct red card = minus-4, yellow card and direct red = minus-5, with only one of the deductions applied to a player in a single game).

And if, by some quirk, there’s still a tie?

Then there will be a drawing of lots by FIFA’s Organizing Committee.

Gift this article Gift Article