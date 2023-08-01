MLS places Bruce Arena on leave amid allegations of ‘inappropriate remarks’

New England Revolution Coach Bruce Arena has been placed on administrative leave while MLS investigates allegations of “insensitive and inappropriate remarks,” MLS and the Revolution announced Tuesday.
MLS declined to comment further on the investigation.
Arena, 71, has been at the helm of the Revolution since 2019. A two-time coach of the U.S. men’s national team, first from 1998 to 2006 and again from 2016 to 2017, Arena led the Revolution to a record-setting season in 2021, winning the Revolution’s first Supporters’ Shield and setting an MLS record for points in a season with 73. This season, the Revolution sit second in the Eastern Conference with 43 points through 23 games.
When MLS launched, Arena was tapped to be D.C. United’s inaugural coach and led the club through its first three seasons. During Arena’s tenure, United won the first two MLS Cups, in 1996 and 1997, and was the MLS Cup runner-up in 1998 before his departure for the national team.
Arena led the U.S. to the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup and remained as coach through the 2006 World Cup. His second stint took place midway through the 2018 World Cup qualifying cycle, when the U.S. failed to qualify for the World Cup. In total, Arena has 81 wins with the national team — by far the most for a U.S. men’s national team coach.
Arena is also the most successful coach in MLS history and became the first MLS coach to reach 250 career wins last season. He has led four different clubs — United, the L.A. Galaxy, the New York Red Bulls and the Revolution — to a total of five MLS Cups and four Supporters’ Shields.