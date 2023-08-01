Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There are athletes for whom the belief from others precedes belief in themselves. So it was two years ago at the U.S. Open in New York, where Frances Tiafoe, the Maryland native who was well on his way to becoming a top-10 player in men’s tennis, faced a young, stringy Atlantan at a back court in the first round. Tiafoe beat Chris Eubanks that day, but it took four taut sets. When they met at the net for what looked to be an icy post-match handshake, Tiafoe got in Eubanks’s ear.

“I’ll never forget. His words to me were: ‘Chris, you’re top 100,’ ” Eubanks recalled. “ ‘Bro, you’re top 100. You’re top 100!’ ”

Following a bitter defeat, Eubanks wasn’t hearing it in the moment. That wasn’t unique. He also wouldn’t hear it even in the quiet after a practice session.

“I have been saying he was going to be top 20 for a long time,” said Coco Gauff, at 19 already the seventh-ranked women’s player in the world. “But he always claimed that I was young and it was quote-unquote ‘easy’ for me and everything. … There are so many guys that I would practice with — some of the pro players — and I was like, ‘I’m practicing with you, and I truly think you’re a better player than some of them.’ ”

This summer, obvious ability combined with untapped confidence to yield fresh results. That unlocked the potential those close to Eubanks saw and made it apparent to everyone. Eubanks, 27, arrives at this week’s DC Open coming off an enthralling run to the Wimbledon quarterfinals — a run that featured a victory over fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas and a push of third-ranked Daniil Medvedev to five sets, a breath from the semis. He is the 29th-ranked player in the world. He is a draw at this tournament at Rock Creek Park in what has become the centerpiece of the Washington sporting summer.

The difference?

“I think it’s belief, honestly,” Tiafoe said.

“Really, it was just a belief for him,” Gauff said.

A consensus, then. Thus, we bring you “Sports is 90 Percent Mental, Chapter 97 Million: Chris Eubanks.” He is a 6-foot-7 flurry of arms and legs that unleashes an is-it-already-past-me serve and a wicked forehand. He turned pro out of Georgia Tech in 2017, and in that U.S. Open match against Tiafoe two years ago, he was ranked 214th. The path isn’t straight for everyone. He comes to Washington — where Tiafoe owns hearts and minds and craves a singles title — as a problem for any opponent he faces and a curiosity to anyone who holds a ticket.

“It’s a lot different,” he said, then repeated himself. “It’s a lot different.”

Some of that is because of his performance at Wimbledon, which turned heads. But before that came a change in process and mind-set. That had to happen before he could make a run to his first ATP singles title in Mallorca, Spain. That had to happen before he could reach the quarterfinals of a higher-level ATP tournament in April in Miami.

“For me, the confidence comes from the preparation more so than just how I’m feeling on that day, and I think that’s a change for me,” Eubanks said. “Earlier in my career, it was more so predicated on whether or not I was winning or losing leading into it to determine how confident I would be. Now, it’s more about: Have I prepared properly? Did I get enough sleep? Did I spend enough time on the practice court as I needed to, get my body taken care of as much as I needed to? … I had to learn: I couldn’t allow my confidence to suffer based on winning or losing. It was more so on the preparation side.”

Or, as Tiafoe said, “He’s taking it much more serious, being much more professional.”

Different results mean a different profile, and with a different profile come different responsibilities. On Monday afternoon, a crowd flocked to watch Tiafoe and Eubanks face each other in a doubles match on a side court — an everyday afterthought that suddenly became a marquee event. (Tiafoe’s tandem prevailed in a tiebreaker.) Eubanks’s practice sessions over the weekend brought eyeballs peering through fences. When he was leaving his pretournament news conference — another new obligation — Eubanks ran into Tiafoe, who bellowed, “Yo, Hollywood!” in a nod to Eubanks’s newfound attention. His first post-Wimbledon tournament came last week in Atlanta, where he won twice to reach the quarterfinals but also experienced his burgeoning fame in his hometown.

“I have had to learn, I think, how to say no, which is a lot tougher now, because in the past, maybe I come off the court [and] maybe four, five kids want a picture and I can kind of go about my day,” said Eubanks, who will face Lloyd Harris or Kei Nishikori in the round of 32 on Wednesday. “It’s not really a need to say no. But now, it’s like: ‘No, guys. I have a schedule. I can’t stick around 30 minutes to sign.’ So I sign a few, and you kind of keep going. I’m always apologizing, saying, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry.’ ”

What he shouldn’t apologize for is his tennis, which has been there since his high school days that led to his time at Georgia Tech that led to his turning pro. Gauff, who has considered Eubanks like an older brother since she was 12 or 13, said she has long thought his combination of serve and forehand should have made him a top-50 player in the world by default. But there was that last ingredient, more important than the others.

“Nothing in his game changed at all,” Gauff said. “Literally nothing. Maybe the decisions he made changed, but his forehand didn’t get better. His serve didn’t get better. He literally just believed more in his game.”

Which merely caught him up with those around him. Go back to that 2021 U.S. Open match against Tiafoe. When they met at the net, Tiafoe wanted to pump Eubanks up. Eubanks wasn’t having it, and he all but brushed off the handshake. It came off as cold. It was merely competitive.

So now comes the next stage for Eubanks, a stage when he might have faith that he could win that match and the spotlight that comes with it. Watch the thump in his game, and his development wouldn’t seem surprising. But the physical tools don’t make the player.

“Unless you believe it, it doesn’t really matter,” Tiafoe said. “Now, he’s believing it, and I hope he continues to do so. I don’t think it’s a fluke thing. I don’t believe in flukes. I think if you do something at this level, the highest level, you can definitely repeat it. Hopefully this is the Chris Eubanks we get used to.”

Even if Eubanks isn’t completely used to it yet. His game might be the same. His standing is different. He’s one to watch this week and beyond. Enjoy it — and believe.

