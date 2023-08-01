Hailey Baptiste, Michael Mmoh pull off upsets on ‘home soil’ at DC Open

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hailey Baptiste’s biggest win of the year came, as good things often do, in the wake of hours of mild anxiety and a panic-induced shopping spree. Baptiste upset 23rd-ranked Karolina Pliskova on Tuesday at her hometown DC Open by staying calm during a topsy-turvy, 6-1, 0-6, 6-3 victory in which she weathered eight aces from the former world No. 1 and survived a seven-game losing streak. It was just the second win over a top-50 player of Baptiste’s career, and it reinforced her self-belief after having spent much of her time in pro tennis grinding as part of the sport’s working class.

It also set up the 204th-ranked D.C. native for a round-of-16 match with old pal (and fourth-ranked) Coco Gauff in prime time Wednesday.

Baptiste’s triumph was one of two unlikely wins Tuesday at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. In the second round on the men’s side, another American, 112th-ranked Michael Mmoh, took down No. 17 Hubert Hurkacz, 6-3, 6-7 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4).

Tenth-ranked Frances Tiafoe rounded out a successful night for the locals by beating Aslan Karatsev, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-5), in his first singles match of the tournament. The Maryland native advanced to face qualifier Juncheng Shang in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Like Baptiste and Tiafoe, Mmoh has strong connections to D.C. His father, Tony, a former pro from Nigeria, settled in the region during a previous marriage — Mmoh’s brothers and sisters all grew up in the area. The 25-year-old considers Washington his second home, so much so that he has adopted the Commanders and Wizards as his own even though he was born and raised in Riyadh while his father worked in Saudi Arabia as the nation’s Davis Cup captain.

“It was good to get this win on what I consider home soil,” he said.

Baptiste knows the feeling. She came through qualifiers to reach the main draw in Washington, but just getting here was an ordeal.

The 21-year-old was playing an event on the International Tennis Federation tour, a rung below the WTA, in Dallas on Friday when she got the call that she had been afforded a wild card into the qualifying tournament here. She booked a flight home that landed at 2 a.m.; that should have been plenty of time for a few hours of rest before a match Saturday, but the airline lost her bags.

Baptiste started her weekend by heading to Tennis Topia, her favorite local outfitters since childhood, to buy a new set of gear — shoes, clothes and everything but a racket, which she figured she would borrow from a friend. Her bags were finally located later Saturday, and her father drove to Reagan National Airport to collect them with two hours to spare.

“It was a very wild start to the tournament,” she said.

The frantic start led to two wins in qualifying and a blistering beginning to Tuesday’s match against Pliskova.

A two-time Grand Slam finalist from the Czech Republic, Pliskova has struggled to find her footing after she broke a bone in her arm in an accident in the gym, causing her to delay the start of her 2022 season by two months. In 2021, she was a finalist at Wimbledon as well as at prestigious tournaments in Rome and Montreal. In 2022, she made two semifinals all year.

But Pliskova, 31, owns 16 WTA titles, offers a searing serve and has years of experience at the sport’s elite levels. Baptiste countered her with aggressive returns and a steady mind-set that she maintained with a little help from Franklin Tiafoe, twin brother of Frances, who has stepped in as Baptiste’s coach this week. Baptiste has known the Tiafoes since they trained together as children at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park. She called the DC Open “a family affair.”

“It’s just more proof that I am where I belong and that I can continue to rise up in the rankings,” she said of Tuesday’s win. “The goals that I do have are not out of reach. They’re closer than I think.”

Mmoh had to call on the same reserve of self-belief when he had match point in the second set, which Hurkacz wiped away with an ace. He then fought off three Hurkacz match points in the third set.

“I would have told myself before the match, you know: ‘It’s 5-all, 6-all in the third. ... Would you like your chances in that moment?’ ” Mmoh said. “I would definitely like my chances. I just kept on telling myself that — ‘I’m in the battle with one of the best players in the world and, you know, just enjoy it.’ ”