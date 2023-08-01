England vs. China live updates Group D to be decided at women’s World Cup

The women’s World Cup continues Tuesday with the final round of group-stage matches in Group D. England, one of the pretournament favorites, has put itself in strong position to advance to the knockout stage, and the Lionesses can secure their spot in a match against China that begins at 7 a.m. Eastern. Denmark plays Haiti simultaneously, and Denmark would also put itself in a good spot with a win. Follow along for live updates and highlights.
Here’s what to know
- England, the reigning European champions, can only be eliminated with a loss to China, a Denmark win over Haiti, and if it loses tiebreakers to China and Denmark.
- China’s easiest path to the round of 16 is a win or draw against England plus a Haiti win over Denmark. Find the full advancement scenarios here.
- Earlier Tuesday, the United States staggered to a scoreless draw against Portugal and finished second in Group E. Find the knockout stage bracket and schedule here.
