New Astro Justin Verlander is the big prize at a confounding trade deadline

The MLB trade deadline came and went Tuesday afternoon, with all its usual last-minute freneticism but something less than its usual intrigue and fervor. The biggest deal of the day, and perhaps of trade season in general, was the one the Houston Astros made for right-hander Justin Verlander, bringing the ace back to the city where he won the World Series just a few months ago. He joins Max Scherzer in the suddenly star-studded American League West, where Scherzer’s Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels loaded up, too.

A few months from now, those moves or others made in advance of the deadline might be the story, the key to someone’s championship. But Tuesday, the story from Queens to D.C., in multiple Texas cities and in the visiting clubhouse in Kansas City, Mo., was the dismantling of the New York Mets, the most expensive team in baseball history.

By the time 6 p.m. came and went, New York had sent two future Hall of Famers, tens of millions of dollars, its closer and outfielders Mark Canha and Tommy Pham to teams that are more credible contenders than the $350 million Mets. New York paid the Rangers and Astros to take its Hall of Famers, trimming down their record-breaking salaries to improve the prospects it received in return. And it all happened as other teams on the outskirts of the playoff chase made different decisions.

“How many New York questions did he get?” Milwaukee Manager Craig Counsell asked when he addressed reporters shortly after Canha, the Brewers’ newest outfielder, performed his introductory interviews. The answer, of course, was several because teams that spend that much are not supposed to fall apart this fast.

“If I had to put something on it, it’s just that we didn’t quite capitalize on those little moments, those 50-50 plays that can go either way. We weren’t able to make those happen as often as we needed to,” said Canha, who arrived in the visiting clubhouse at Nationals Park to join the Brewers about two hours before he made his Milwaukee debut as their designated hitter Tuesday night.

“We couldn’t get that one thing we needed to happen, and it snowballed,” Canha concluded. “It’s one of those things that’s funny about baseball — you just can’t quite explain it.”

Another funny thing about baseball, particularly this season: The expanded playoff picture seems to have confounded decision-making for most teams on the bubble.

The Seattle Mariners, who entered the day with the same record as the New York Yankees, sold. The Yankees bought, though modestly. The Cleveland Guardians, who entered the day a game back in their division, sold. The San Diego Padres, who entered the day 8½ games back in a much tougher division, bought.

San Diego began Tuesday just a game closer to the final National League wild-card spot than the Mets. But instead of punting on what has been a similarly disappointing season from a similarly expensive team, the Padres added 43-year-old starter Rich Hill and first baseman Ji-Man Choi in a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates, then grabbed outfielder/first baseman Garrett Cooper in a deal with the Miami Marlins. They also traded for the Royals’ Scott Barlow, a formidable late-inning arm.

The Yankees, who entered the day 3½ games out of an AL wild-card spot but have an anemic offense that has looked unsalvageable at times, did not add anyone to help the lineup. Their only deals were for White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton, who will add depth to a bullpen that has been one of their few strengths, and swingman Spencer Howard from Texas.

Other teams on the bubble seemed similarly stuck between adding for this year and parting with young players who could help them in the next. A team ahead of those Padres in the wild-card race and the NL West, the Arizona Diamondbacks, acquired closer Paul Sewald on Monday, dealt reliever Andrew Chafin to the Brewers on Tuesday and traded for Mets outfielder Pham, too. The San Francisco Giants, also in contention, traded for Seattle outfielder A.J. Pollock but didn’t empty the system for much else — even though they could have used some pitching. The Marlins followed their deal for Mets closer David Robertson last week with what looked like an all-in approach: They acquired first baseman Josh Bell from the Guardians for infielder Jean Segura and prospect Kahlil Watson, and they pried young starter Ryan Weathers away from the Padres for Cooper.

But the upstart Cincinnati Reds did not make a deal. The AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins did not make one, either. The Guardians traded starter Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay on Monday and Amed Rosario to the Los Angeles Dodgers last week, then offloaded Bell to make room for the prospect they got from the Rays for Civale.

Even the Rays, masters of the deal, did not exactly make a splash: Civale will help their rotation, but they did not upgrade their offense dramatically. The Toronto Blue Jays, who would earn a wild-card spot if the season ended today, upgraded their roster and patched it: Not 24 hours after shortstop Bo Bichette left their game with a knee injury Monday, they traded for St. Louis shortstop Paul DeJong as insurance. They had already acquired one Cardinal this week, securing fireballing reliever Jordan Hicks on Sunday.

The Cardinals, like the Mets, did not expect to be selling. But they spent the past week picking apart their disappointing roster, also sending Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton to Texas. Shortly before the deadline, they offloaded starter Jack Flaherty to the Baltimore Orioles, who needed to bolster their young rotation.

In Flaherty, the Orioles addressed their most glaring need. Their young rotation has shown signs of strain and will only accumulate more innings down the stretch. They had already acquired reliever Shintaro Fujinami from Oakland but did not unload their minor league system for the kind of players who would vault them into a different echelon in 2023. Their general manager, Mike Elias, made clear last week that he was not planning to start tossing prospects around just because the Orioles are well-positioned for October. And, frankly, inhabitants of the young Orioles’ clubhouse did not seem desperate for additions. After all, their young stars have no reason to believe they can’t win with what they have: They haven’t been swept in a series since catcher Adley Rutschman came up in May 2022.

The teams that made the most significant alterations to their roster — the Rangers, Angels and Dodgers — followed a busy week with a relatively quiet Tuesday.

After acquiring Scherzer, Stratton and Montgomery in the past few days, the Rangers’ big deal Tuesday was a trade for Pittsburgh catcher Austin Hedges — a move made largely in response to an injury to starter Jonah Heim. After snagging Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk over the weekend, the Angels added the Mets’ Dominic Leone for bullpen depth. And after adding Rosario from Cleveland, Enrique Hernández from Boston and starter Lance Lynn and reliever Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox in recent days, the Dodgers added reliever Ryan Yarborough in a deal with Kansas City.