Elimination winner Celebrity Bambino favored in Saturday's Hambletonian

CREAM RIDGE, N.J. — Elimination winner Celebrity Bambino drew the No. 1 post and was made morning-line favorite for the $1 million Hambletonian this weekend at the Meadowlands. The draw for Saturday's race for 3-year-old trotters was conducted Tuesday at Hogan Equine. Hall of Famer Ron Burke trained both elimination winners last weekend with Point of Perfect taking the other heat which determined the field of 10.

Yannick Gingras is listed to drive Celebrity Bambino, who was listed at odds of 2-1. Driver David Miller and Point of Perfect drew the No. 5 post and were made the 6-1 fourth choice.

Oh Well will start from post No. 2 for driver Tim Tetrick and is the 7-2 second choice. He finished second to Point of Perfect in his elimination.

Burke, who is harness racing’s leader in career wins and purses, has come close to winning the Hambletonian, finishing second with Mission Brief in 2015, with Southwind Frank the following year and Ready for Moni in 2020. What The Hill, another Burke trainee, crossed the finish line first in 2017 but was disqualified for interference in the stretch.

Celebrity Bambino won his in a career-best 1:50.4.

“This year, he’s been good every start,” Burke said. “It’s just not always worked out the way we wanted, but the whole time this was the goal, to have him ready for this week and have him sharp. So, up to now, the plan has worked to perfection.”

Point of Perfect won his elimination in a career-best 1:51.2.

Oh Well and Winner’s Bet, who each won a division of the Stanley Dancer Memorial on July 15 at The Meadowlands, are the second and third choices, respectively.

Here’s the full field in post position order with colt, driver and odds after Celebrity Bambino:

Oh Well, Tetrick, 7-2; Osceola, Doug McNair, 12-1; Winner’s Bet, Dexter Dunn, 4-1; Point of Perfect, Miller, 6-1; Up Your Deo, Ake Svanstedt, 15-1; Southwind Coors, James MacDonald, 20-1; French Wine, Andy Miller, 12-1; Ghostly Casper, Brian Sears, 10-1; Tactical Approach, Scott Zeron, 15-1.

Post time for the Hambletonian is 4:45 p.m.

