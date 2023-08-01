Nathaniel Hackett says Sean Payton’s criticism broke coaches’ ‘code’

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Speaking publicly for the first time since becoming the subject of unusually direct criticism from Denver Broncos Coach Sean Payton, New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday that Payton broke an unwritten “code” among those in their profession. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I’ve been involved in this business my whole life, 43 years, and as a coach, as a coach’s kid, we live in a glass house,” Hackett said during a scheduled news conference at the Jets’ training facility. “We know that. … And it’s one of those things that there’s a code. There’s a way things are done in that house.”

Asked later if he felt Payton broke that code, Hackett replied, “I do. And I think that within this glass house that we all live in, it’s one of those things that it’s very expected. I mean, you knew it was going to happen, that he was going to handle it that way at some point. That’s how it was going all last year. But hey, it is what it is, and we move on.”

Hackett was the Broncos’ head coach last season, but he failed to make it through his first season in Denver. With the team off to a 4-11 start despite the addition of star quarterback Russell Wilson, Hackett was fired with two games to go, and the Broncos finished 5-12 before trading with the New Orleans Saints to land Payton in January.

In an interview last week with USA Today, Payton mentioned Hackett by name in saying that “a lot of people had dirt on their hands” in terms of culpability for the 2022 Broncos’ dismal showing.

“It’s not just Russell. … It might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL,” Payton added then. “That’s how bad it was.”

A 59-year-old who led the Saints to their only Super Bowl win over 15 mostly successful seasons in New Orleans, Payton also jabbed at Hackett’s new team in his comments to USA Today. This year’s Jets, Payton said, were repeating the 2022 Broncos’ error of “trying to win the offseason” with “pomp and circumstance.”

Payton subsequently expressed regret for having made a “mistake” by sharing those comments, saying he “needed a little bit more restraint.” He added that he intended to reach out to Hackett and to Jets head coach Robert Saleh “at the right time.”

Asked Tuesday if he had heard from Payton, Hackett replied that he had not. The 43-year-old offensive coordinator told reporters that he was less surprised Payton made the “unfortunate” comments than that they arrived so far ahead of the Jets’ Oct. 8 matchup with the Broncos.

“I was definitely expecting them in Week 5, so I’m almost thankful that we got that out of the way,” said Hackett. “We all understand where certain people feel and think. … It’s brought our team together.”

Hackett, a son of former college head coach and NFL offensive coordinator Paul Hackett — who held that position with the Jets from 2001 to 2004 — was in his first stint as a head coach last year with Denver. Over the preceding three years he served as offensive coordinator in Green Bay, where he developed a close friendship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Hackett’s addition to the Jets coaching staff helped lure Rodgers to New York this year, and several days after Payton’s critical comments were published, the four-time NFL MVP said those remarks were “way out of line.”

In his own news conference Tuesday, during which he was asked if he agreed that Payton broke an informal code, Rodgers replied that he thought there were “a lot of people that felt that way.”

“I think there’s a lot of people that were surprised by the comments,” Rodgers continued. “Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion, and you don’t have to like it — and I didn’t like it at all. That’s why I said what I said.”

Jets offensive lineman Billy Turner, who played for Hackett in Denver and Green Bay, went on social media last week to call Payton a “[expletive] bum.”

For his part, Saleh demurred last week on specific criticism of Payton. The Jets coach told reporters then that Hackett was “doing a phenomenal job here” and that “there’s a lot of people who are hating on us, there’s a lot of people looking for us to fail.”

Former NFL head coach Jay Gruden, who was hired as a consultant last year by the Los Angeles Rams, said this week that Payton was “probably trying to deflect some of that criticism” away from Wilson but “went too far, without a doubt.”