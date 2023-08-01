Nats open August with just one newcomer — and a loss to the Brewers

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before Tuesday’s game at Nationals Park, Jake Alu considered saying he wasn’t paying attention to trade deadline rumors, as baseball fans all across the country had over the past few days. But then a smile broke out across his face and he couldn’t help himself. Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to recieve email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. ArrowRight “Yes,” Alu admitted, putting his hands out as if to concede. “Yes.”

On Tuesday night, after the dust settled following MLB’s 2023 trade deadline, Alu emerged from the Washington Nationals’ dugout with a chance to make the most of a golden opportunity. Alu, a 26-year-old third baseman who made his major league debut in May, singled in his opening at-bat for the first RBI of his career, giving the Nationals an early lead. But Washington couldn’t overcome one shaky inning by Josiah Gray as it fell, 6-4, to the Milwaukee Brewers.

“It was great — nice to get it off in the first AB,” Alu said of his first RBI. “Kind of got off to a really hot start there. Unfortunately we weren’t able to keep it going through the game, but we’ll take it into tomorrow and hopefully get a win.”

As trade deadline sellers, which the Nationals (45-63) have been for three seasons now, dealing away well-known players creates an opportunity for new ones to make a name for themselves. Ask Joey Meneses about what he did last season or Lane Thomas what he has done over the past two years.

Advertisement

But only one roster spot opened up at the deadline this year. The Nationals traded third baseman Jeimer Candelario to the Chicago Cubs for two minor leaguers Monday, and that led to Alu’s promotion from Class AAA Rochester on Tuesday. But Washington otherwise stood pat. Thomas took his spot in right field Tuesday night. Kyle Finnegan remained with his fellow relievers in the bullpen.

Only Alu got the call. The 24th-round pick in 2019 steadily rose through the ranks the past two seasons, making his major league debut in May while filling in after an injury. But Manager Dave Martinez said he intends to give Alu the majority of the playing time at third base over the final two months of the season. Batting eighth Tuesday, he went 1 for 3 with that RBI and a run in his first shot.

“You’re always feeling a bit of pressure and nerves, but that’s all part of the game,” Alu said of replacing Candelario. “If you’re not nervous, you’re not human.”

Advertisement

After the Brewers (58-50), who had lost four in a row, grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning, Alu batted with runners at the corners in the bottom half. The impact off his bat wasn’t particularly strong — it was an 84.2-mph single up the middle — but it was enough to tie the score. CJ Abrams added a two-run single to put the Nationals up 3-1.

But Gray couldn’t maintain the lead in a rocky fourth inning in which he walked three Brewers to load the bases. Brice Turang and Joey Wiemer each hit a two-run single to swing the game in the Brewers’ direction; Wiemer’s knocked Gray out of the game after 81 pitches over 3⅔ innings.

Gray struggled last season in part because of home runs and walks. This season, entering Tuesday, he had cut his home runs per nine innings from 2.3 to 1.1. But his walks were at 4.1 per nine, up slightly from 4.0. The first-time all-star’s ERA rose from 3.27 to 3.54 as he allowed four hits and struck out three.

“Just that fourth — really disappointed in myself about giving up that walk to [Willy] Adames and [Andruw] Monasterio,” Gray said. “In total, I thought the first three innings were fine. I was putting the team in position to win but unfortunately wasn’t able to secure that all the way. Just got to get better.”

Advertisement

Andrés Machado, Amos Willingham, Hobie Harris and Joe La Sorsa allowed one run over the rest of the game. They’ll soon have a new teammate in the bullpen: Before the game, the Nationals claimed left-hander Robert Garcia off waivers from the Miami Marlins. Garcia, 27, was designated for assignment earlier in this week. He made his major league debut in July, pitching one-third of an inning, but had spent most of the year in Class AAA. He struck out 62 over 41 innings while compiling a 2.85 ERA in 31 games. He soon could be another young Nationals player to get an opportunity over the final two months.

Alu was that player Tuesday. He struck out in his second at-bat. In his third, with a runner at third base and no one out, he struck out swinging at a 99.1-mph sinker. But he’s in line to have plenty more opportunities.

“He knows the strike zone, but he likes to swing the bat, which I like,” Martinez said. “We got to get him to understand who he is and what he needs to do, but I thought he did well.”

Notes: Outfielder Elijah Green, the Nationals’ first-round pick last year, was placed on the seven-day injured list at Class A Fredericksburg. He hadn’t played since June 28; in mid-July, General Manager Mike Rizzo said Green was dealing with a wrist injury. In 58 games, the 19-year-old hit .218 with three home runs and 29 RBI. He also struck out 106 times. . . .