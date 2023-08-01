Lane Thomas, Kyle Finnegan stick around as Nats stand pat at deadline

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the final hours before Tuesday's trade deadline, as players shuffled around the majors, the Washington Nationals made a minor move — claiming left-handed reliever Robert Garcia off waivers from the Miami Marlins — but otherwise stood pat.

Less than 24 hours earlier, they sent third baseman Jeimer Candelario and cash to the Chicago Cubs for two prospects: left-hander DJ Herz and shortstop Kevin Made. The Nationals will pay down Candelario's remaining 2023 salary to the major league minimum, according to a person familiar with the terms, meaning the Cubs are only on the hook for about $240,000 (and Washington for $1.45 million). So after the Nationals made much bigger splashes at the past two deadlines, Herz and Made constitute their entire haul this summer.

Reliever Kyle Finnegan stayed put. Outfielder Lane Thomas did, too. Aside from Jake Alu replacing Candelario at third, the team didn’t look much different when it hosted the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

“We put a pretty aggressive price on Lane, and it’s something we had several conversations with teams [about] early in the day and none of them came to fruition,” General Manager Mike Rizzo said shortly after the deadline passed. “There was a lot of action on Finnegan and, again, none of it met the bar that we put on him. Those are two guys that we feel very good about. We’re very high on both of them. They’re good players. But more importantly, they are great guys in the clubhouse.”

One reason Thomas and Finnegan are still with the Nationals: Aggressive markets never materialized. Another: Both are under control through the 2025 season, meaning the Nationals can keep building with them and potentially move either at a future deadline. The most compelling argument to trade Thomas or Finnegan was that their value may never be higher. Thomas, 27, entered Tuesday with 16 homers and an adjusted OPS that is 23 percent above league average. Finnegan, 31, had 15 saves and a 3.00 ERA, though his underlying stats are not as kind.

But at the minimum, they will stick with Washington for the next two months. Asked whether any other players attracted interest, Rizzo said yes but did not offer specifics. With the additions of Herz and Made, the Nationals have brought in 21 players over the past three deadlines. Seven of them — Thomas, MacKenzie Gore, CJ Abrams, Keibert Ruiz, Riley Adams, Mason Thompson and Josiah Gray — are on the active roster. One, veteran Luke Voit, is no longer with the organization. Another, Aldo Ramirez, a 22-year-old acquired from the Boston Red Sox for Kyle Schwarber in 2021, has not thrown a pitch since the trade.

The point, though, is the Nationals have rebuilt a system that was barren before their first sell-off. Could they have a few more players if they had settled for lesser returns? Almost certainly. Yet Rizzo preferred to keep Thomas and Finnegan instead of trading them for the sake of it, for lottery tickets that don’t match his opinion of two players who have revived their careers in D.C. And so the next chapter of the rebuild begins.

“We did the trade that was most important to us,” Rizzo said. “Candy was a terrific player for us. On the field, he was great. In the clubhouse, he was even better and handled those young players so well. He had a terrific year, and we spun him off for two prospects that we really like.”

As for those two prospects, here is Rizzo’s assessment:

On Herz, 22, who reached Class AA with the Cubs: “We see him as a starting pitcher who has three pitches. He’s got an out pitch right now with that change-up. He’s struck out a lot of guys [12.2 per nine innings] in a level that’s a tough level for a 22-year-old. The way our scouts portrayed him on the mound is aggressive, strike-throwing, attacks the hitters. And those are all words I like to hear.”

On Made, 20, who reached high Class A: “Great tools defensively. He’s very slick at shortstop. He’s got a great arm, he’s got good tools, and the bat’s coming. We see this guy making improvements; he made improvements in the final part of this year before he was traded. And our scouts really like the upside there. You can never have enough good, talented, toolsy players that play the middle of the field, and we felt that we got two more to add to our system.”

Since only Candelario was moved, there aren’t many new opportunities in the majors — at least not yet, because the Nationals eventually could swap out Corey Dickerson or Michael Chavis for younger players who have a chance to contribute beyond this year.

For now, Alu, a 24th-round pick in 2019, is expected to play third base most days. Manager Dave Martinez also wants to give him some playing time in left field. In the 26-year-old’s first at-bat Tuesday, he rolled an RBI single up the middle to knot the score in the second inning. He rounded first base, retreated and saluted his teammates in the dugout, a few of them hanging over the railing to clap and cheer.

It didn’t feel like some grand pronouncement of a better future. But it did feel like a small something nonetheless.