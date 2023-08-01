For Commanders’ defense, confidence is great. Maturity is even better.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the second time in three years, young Washington Commanders defenders arrived at training camp brimming with confidence, proclaiming their defense would be one of the league’s best. Recently, safety Kam Curl summed up this year’s mind-set: “[Our] expectations are being a top-five defense again.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In 2020, the Commanders defense excelled, and the next summer, several players seemed certain they’d stay dominant. Most notably, defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat told reporters they wanted to break the sack record for a duo (39). Coach Ron Rivera, meanwhile, worried about his team’s “maturity” — and his concerns were validated when the defense took a big step back in 2021.

Now, after a resurgent 2022, many of the same defenders — including Sweat, Young and Curl — find themselves in a familiar position. But Rivera believes this time will be different.

“They’re a little more mature,” he explained Monday, adding, “It’s a group of guys now that’ve been together for four years. There’s a lot of confidence in what we’re doing and how we’re doing it. I think certain guys in key positions have matured. … It’s okay to be confident. But … you still got to go out and do the work.”

Early in camp, the Commanders defense has mostly punished its new-look offense. Rivera acknowledged the gap between the units — “Our offensive guys are going through a lot right now,” he said — and pointed out that while the offense was overhauled, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio made only minor tweaks to his scheme. In 2022, Washington’s defense was among the league’s best, ranking 10th in defensive points allowed per game (19.2) and even better in advanced metrics.

But defenses are always a little difficult to predict. Year-to-year, data shows, defensive performance varies more widely than offensive performance for several reasons, including the relative unpredictability of turnovers. There are arguments for Washington’s continued ascent (the defense was good last year even though it forced very few turnovers) as well as regression (there’s no way it can be that good on third down again).

Last year, even though the Commanders didn’t force opponents into exceptionally long third downs, opponents only converted 31.9 percent of the time, the lowest rate in the NFL.

“I don’t think we’ll be going through a regression because we got the same players, we got the same playbook,” corner Benjamin St-Juste said.

Rivera said he noticed the defense maturing during the 2022 offseason program. He remembered watching the defensive backs work on the field after practice, and he singled out Curl. “That’s what you need from a young man that’s potentially one of your true leaders back there,” Rivera said.

This offseason, the front office added players who could force more turnovers, and Rivera noticed the veteran defenders spent more time practicing interceptions.

“That, to me, is just showing maturity,” he said.

The best public illustrations of Rivera’s point have come from Sweat. During the offseason program, he dismissed a question about the potential of the defensive line, saying potential didn’t matter, and on Monday, he said he no longer uses stats to define his preseason expectations.

“After a certain while, you realize it's not really in the numbers,” he said. “It's just about affecting the game. How can you affect the game?”

When did that mind-set change?

“I don't know,” he said. “It just changed.”

In meetings, Del Rio has told his players they need to generate more turnovers and start faster. In each of his three seasons as coordinator, the unit has struggled for the first four to six weeks before settling down. Often, getting on track has included a personnel change, like moving Landon Collins from safety to linebacker in 2021 or benching struggling corner William Jackson III in 2022.

Now, Curl and other players have said, they’re confident in part because the defensive backfield has clear roles and complementary skill sets. In camp, the team has rotated a dizzying number of defensive backs — including Curl, Darrick Forrest, St-Juste, Emmanuel Forbes, Kendall Fuller, Percy Butler, Quan Martin, Rachad Wildgoose and Danny Johnson — through an array of roles, including wide corner, slot corner and safety.

“Most of the guys that have been out there have been playing in the system for a very long time,” safety Jeremy Reaves said. “They understand where your help is, where you don't have help. … If it's third down, I need to go press this [receiver] because I might get this [route]. I just think guys have a better understanding of the defense in its entirety — not just their job, and that's what makes defenses great. It's that everybody knows what everybody's doing.”

“No matter what position you put him at, if I see Kam there, I know that he's going to be where the defense calls him to be,” Fuller said.

It’s easy, in the preseason, to say things will be different. More maturity, more turnovers, more versatility, more depth, fewer points allowed, more wins. But it’s notable that, in this year’s camp, Rivera has not felt the need to qualify the bold statements of his defenders as he did in 2021.

“I appreciate their confidence — as long as it’s not coupled with immaturity,” he said Monday. “I feel pretty good about it.”

