A new generation, with absurd skill and chill, emerges at World Cup

ADELAIDE, Australia — To hopscotch from a match Saturday night in Brisbane to a match Sunday night in Sydney to a match Monday night in Melbourne to a match Tuesday night in Adelaide yielded something beyond a batty tour of Australian coastal cities plus serial viewings of the Qantas airline safety instruction video. It lent a feeling of the churn of generations.

The sense of a fresh generation coming in like some Tasman Sea wave tore through these World Cup nights both off and on the pitch. It turned up in the crowds of Brazilians (Brisbane) and Colombians (Sydney) and Australians (Melbourne) whose loudness signaled an evolutionary respect for the female athlete, and it turned up in the you’re-kidding performances of people with ages such as 18, 20 and 21.

It has been quite some World Cup for those too young to be having quite some World Cup. They’ve emerged from the great soccer fabric of the world that has spread to encourage them — from Cali in Colombia to Cairns in Australia to Mirebalais in Haiti and back to London in England, just for a few. They’ve emerged while so clearly living all their childhoods knowing they could emerge, maybe even to a world that would roar over their emergence.

On a three-night stretch from Sunday to Tuesday, a lucky soul might have seen the crackling goal-of-the-tournament from 18-year-old Linda Caicedo of Colombia in Sydney, the feverish goal-front threat of 20-year-old Mary Fowler of Australia that led to two goals — one allowed, one disallowed — during a humongous game in Melbourne, and then Lauren James in Adelaide.

Good grief, Lauren James in Adelaide.

The 21-year-old from London made two or three wow goals Tuesday night, depending on your viewpoint, during England’s foreboding 6-1 trouncing of China. James lived up to teammate Laura Coombs’s assessment from Friday night, when she scored a gaga goal against Denmark: “She’s more than capable of doing that every day.” In the 41st minute Tuesday, she blasted one searing thing right-footed from the near suburbs of the box through a forest of people and into the left corner of the net. And in the 65th minute, she one-timed another with a deft left boot that took a curling long pass on the left and redirected it past the flailing keeper and in on the right.

Had a left-footed blast of a third wonder goal between the other two not gone VAR-overruled over an offside ruling on teammate Lucy Bronze, James possibly would have had the most emphatic hat trick in World Cup history.

Asked afterward about the nullified goal, she smiled through the question, then answered, “Yeah, I was disappointed obviously,” but, “In the moment I have to just focus on letting the game continue.”

Adaptable England went through from atop Group D to the round of 16 with the maximum nine points, set to play Nigeria; just as resurgent Australia went through Group B with seven points, set to play Denmark; just as ferocious Colombia stands a great chance of getting through Group H with six points and a match with Morocco remaining; just as all their absurdly young players seem equipped with a certain and crucial chill.

“[I’m] just playing with freedom, being myself and just enjoying my football,” James said, “and I think tonight showed that, and so did the last game. And I hope I can just continue doing that and take it into the next round.”

Any more of this, and England Coach Sarina Wiegman will have to strain to maintain her refrain from commenting on individual players in a team sport. “Yeah,” Wiegman said of James’s excellence, “but I think you could see from the whole team that we were enjoying ourselves. You could tell that we were really connected. … We had different ways to go in attack. L.J. was one of them.”

She did allow herself to say of James, “She flows over the pitch.”

They’re flowing over the pitch now, and they’re Kylian Mbappé-ing this tournament, their youth acting as if not youth, as with 19-year-old Melchie Dumornay, such a stalwart in Haiti’s narrow 1-0 loss to England. They’re playing for big clubs — Caicedo for Real Madrid, Fowler for Manchester City, James for Chelsea, Demornay for Lyon — and taking that level back to their countries. Their generation looks as ready as any ever has, and any lunatic sweep through Australia these days could avail the sight of still others behaving as if seasoned and making large plays — such as Germany’s Lena Oberdorf, 21, and Jule Brand, 20, or Australia’s Kyra Cooney-Cross, 21.

All along the path, people talked of Caicedo, her 52nd-minute goal against Germany such a sight on its curling, rising way from the left and across to a spot inside the right post. She, too, carries a sense of calm and speaks of a wish to play naturally.

As Fowler put it after concussion concerns kept her out of Australia’s second group match, a jarring 3-2 loss to Nigeria, “It was just great to be out there on the field with the girls again.” They had mixed their joy and urgency before a packed 27,206 who would have gone triple that had it happened in one of Melbourne’s larger stadiums. After all, with that loss to Nigeria, the Matildas had given Australians something deeply precious to fans: misery.

That misery also told something about 2023, which belongs to the generation that grew up without a hint of female athletes as anything except normal and healthy and compelling. They’re coming from more places than ever, overrunning fuddy-duddy after fuddy-duddy, so that an Australian weekend can ring with both Brazilians and Colombians. They’re coming to the stadiums, up and down and around the coasts, just as some of them are the ones on the fields making people glad they’re coming to the stadiums.