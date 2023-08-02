Andy Murray, a one-man ballad of ice and fire, advances at DC Open

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Yet another thing that sets Andy Murray apart from his most famous contemporaries is the duality of his on- and off-court persona. Sure, he can be as sardonic in conversation as he is during matches, when he flicks poison darts of sarcasm and mockery at himself. But Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are generally the same in public as they are while playing tennis — you don’t have to meet them to have an idea of who they are or, at least, who they present to be.

Murray is a bit more complex. The same guy who was so passionately revolted by his own play Wednesday in a 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 victory against California’s Brandon Nakashima that he doubled over while yelling at his coaches is also a flat-affected elder statesman of his sport, a beacon of rationality and one of the most consistent advocates for gender equality on the men’s tour.

In the third game of the second set, Murray demanded to see a replay of Nakashima’s serve he was so convinced it had to be out — even though line calls at the DC Open are computerized and basically never incorrect. Murray was mistaken, of course.

He asked to see another replay anyway two points later.

But that guy? That is also the guy whom Frances Tiafoe picked in an interview at Wimbledon as among the top two funniest players on tour (besides Tiafoe himself).

“Very dry humor. Very, very funny. You guys think he’s boring or whatever, but I think he’s hilarious,” Tiafoe said. “Man, I love that guy.”

Murray is also a person who regularly picks up the phone to talk to athletes he doesn’t know and has barely heard of if they are facing the same dramatic hip surgery he underwent in 2019 and have questions — or, more frequently, are looking for hope.

“I feel like I’m able to give like a bit of positivity to those athletes in that situation now. ... It is possible to get back to competing and doing the sport that, you know, the sport that you love after having this surgery,” Murray said. “Because there was a lot of people, mainly sort of — well, doctors, people in the medical profession that were telling me like, no, your hip’s done and you won’t be able to play again. It’s quite hard to be told that.”

That hip surgery was four years ago, and Murray has been delightfully grumping around the court ever since his return.

While it’s nothing new for athletes to be more intense in the heat of battle than they are shopping for groceries, it is rarer for a player not to grow out of their petulance at least a little bit.

Murray, 36, has four children, three Grand Slam titles, two Olympic gold medals and the perspective that comes with having to reckon with potential retirement from the sport he loves. He still looked in danger of bursting a blood vessel in his eye after a missed backhand Tuesday.

He faces either top-seeded Taylor Fritz or qualifier Zachary Svajda on Thursday in the round of 16.

At this point, Murray’s everlasting self-flagellation is expected, a symptom of his passion. It is a defiant reminder that no amount of personal growth and life experience will keep someone from wanting to bash a fist through something after making a dumb mistake while playing sports.

Murray also knows by now to direct his ire only inward and keep the tantrums to short bursts, which helps him maintain the crowd’s favor and avoid hefty fines. He clearly wanted to smash his racket once Wednesday in the second set and settled for a couple of hard swings in the air instead.

It has taken the Scot years to find the balance between staying calm and releasing his frustration. Emotions are more than just his on-court personality. They’re as crucial to his success as his return game.

“It’s just trying to get the balance right for me. So I have played matches — not many — where I have said nothing during the match. I have often, my coaches or my team have said to me, like: ‘What was up today? You seemed very flat on the court.’ That’s, for me, when it goes the other way, you know, I don’t get the most out of myself if I’m not saying anything or I’m not reacting, like, positively or negatively to points,” Murray said.

“ … I would say I’m more like Novak in that my feeling is that he plays his best when he’s showing his emotion. Positively or negatively, he’s getting it out there. I feel like that’s the same with me, but I just need to be careful that it doesn’t go too flat or too much energy getting used up by getting frustrated after every point or getting too pumped up after every point. That’s when it can become a problem.”

In the hours after his matches, when his adrenaline has ebbed and his fervor cooled, Murray has no problem appreciating the significance of a win, especially these days. The win over Nakashima was his first singles victory in Washington since 2018, when he grinded his way to the quarterfinals before having to retire because of his hip. He clenched his teeth through three three-set matches that year and still couldn’t sleep at night because of the pain. He was ready to give up tennis for good.

He’s feeling better these days, death glares to his coach aside. And even though Murray hasn’t fundamentally changed how he expresses himself on a tennis court since he was a teenager, he has gained perspective on the matter.

“I’m not angry after matches. Like, I get disappointed, and, you know, I analyze things and I’m pretty harsh on myself,” Murray said. “That’s probably something I wish I’d been easier on myself during my career because, you know, it is a tough sport. It’s not easy.”