In early August, we can watch Sam Howell at practice in Ashburn, see him hit Terry McLaurin on a short comeback route in the front corner of the end zone, watch McLaurin pop up after the touchdown catch and bellow, “Good ball, man! Good ball,” and think, “Maybe this will work.”

We are guessing, and this is a gamble.

“There’s a lot of work left to be done,” Howell said on the day Washington Commanders camp opened. “I know, still, everything is ahead of me and I still got to go out there and earn it and prove it each and every day.”

This is August. There will be no pronouncements here. The Commanders have a new quarterback, and if that isn’t one of American sports’ constants, well, then, Shohei Ohtani is just another ballplayer and Steph Curry can’t shoot.

Aside from new owner Josh Harris, Howell is the central storyline of the Commanders’ training camp. Harris’s arrival is nothing short of transformational for the franchise off the field, and the buzz because he’s here is palpable. Sam Howell won’t be the Commanders’ quarterback in a generation. Harris will be their owner. That matters most.

But what if Howell is the quarterback in, say, a decade? That’s not a prediction. Far from it. But if the owner can change — something that five years ago seemed an impossibility — couldn’t a franchise in perpetual and perennial search for a steady and star signal caller finally stumble into one?

Wouldn’t that be something? During the 24 seasons of Daniel Snyder’s ownership, Washington started 27 different quarterbacks. Only four started at least 30 games — two seasons’ worth. From Kirk Cousins to Case Keenum, from Robert Griffin III to Garrett Gilbert (who?), that’s ingrained instability. It’s noticed by everyone in the building.

“Shoot, probably about year two or three, you know what I mean?” said McLaurin, the team’s top receiver. “I kind of was like — it was a little bit of a turnover at the quarterback position.”

Ya think? McLaurin is entering his fifth season. He has 21 career touchdown receptions. They have come from the arms of seven different quarterbacks. He has played in games started by 10 different QBs. That can’t continue if the change in ownership is to translate to a change in results on the field for a franchise that has exactly one playoff victory this century.

“Everybody knows this is a quarterback-driven league and everybody’s looking for their guy,” said McLaurin, whose next answer that isn’t thoughtful will be his first. “And if you look at the [teams] who’ve won the Super Bowl and been consistently in the playoffs, they have that guy that they’ve been relying on for some time now. Obviously, we’re still looking for that guy.”

Dream for a second here. What if it’s Howell? No one — not Coach Ron Rivera, not new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, not any of the fans who have packed the stands in Ashburn during camp — can say with any degree of certainty that he will be. But if he is, so much falls into place.

There’s truth to the axiom that if a quarterback is on his rookie contract the roster can have strengths spread across positions because there’s so much money to spread across positions. That applies in places like Cincinnati and Jacksonville, where Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence were taken with the first pick overall in back-to-back drafts and are still on their rookie deals.

Howell, though, wasn’t the first pick in the draft. He was taken by Washington in the fifth round. It’s unconventional to start a player at the sport’s most important position who was taken after 143 others in his draft year. Draft position certainly doesn’t determine a player’s potential or his future. Ask Mark Rypien (sixth round, 146th pick).

But it’s also factual that NFL starting quarterbacks are typically selected not only in the first round, but within the first few picks. Of the 32 NFL teams, more than half are likely to start a quarterback in 2023 who was taken in the first 12 picks in the draft. The likely starters taken after the third round: fourth-rounder Dak Prescott in Dallas, fourth-rounder Cousins in Minnesota, seventh-rounder Brock Purdy in San Francisco (where they still have Trey Lance, the third overall pick in 2021) — and Howell.

The economics of Howell being a success are beyond enticing. According to the sports business website Spotrac, 64 quarterbacks are signed to contracts worth more than Howell’s four-year, $4.02-million rookie deal. Fully 85 quarterbacks make more in average annual value than Howell does. If he thrives in 2023, there’d be plenty of money available in 2024 and ’25 to strengthen an already decent roster before the quarterback had to be paid.

Montez Sweat and Chase Young — the two defensive ends playing on the last year of their deals — would surely like Howell to succeed because that would mean the Commanders would have a better chance of posting a winning record for the first time in Rivera’s four seasons. But Howell succeeding might mean the franchise would have the cash and the cap space to spend money to keep one — or both — of those edge rushers around.

That’s not of Howell’s concern.

“The way I look at it is: It’s a great opportunity for me, with the position I’m in, to really compete here and be the starter of this year,” Howell said. “It’s a great opportunity for me to go out there and just show what I can do. I know if I go out there on the field and play the type of football that I think I can play, everything will work out for itself.”

Everything has not worked out for Washington at quarterback since … well, just about forever. There have been flashes. There has more frequently been either controversy, misery or some combination of the two.