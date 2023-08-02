Jamaica advances at the World Cup, and every little thing’s gonna be all right

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MELBOURNE, Australia — Jamaica — which made its World Cup debut in 2019, lost all three matches, conceded 12 goals and took its lumps — relished the fruits of a steep, impressive climb on Wednesday night. It held Brazil to a 0-0 draw on a chilly evening with a full moon and birds swirling all around the pitch in the late minutes at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, and it eluded the thicket of Group F as the second-place team bound for the round of 16 as a crestfallen Brazil exits.

The Reggae Girlz then rejoiced in their yellow shirts on the pitch as some of its players sobbed, while Deneisha Blackwood and Tiernny Wiltshire danced around holding each other’s hands. Then a team that hasn’t even bothered to lose here gathered in a meaningful circle with arms locked together while Bob Marley’s “One Love” played on the public address system, evocative especially because Marley’s daughter, Cedella Marley, brought the team back to life fundraising-wise after it got discontinued in the early 2010s.

Not only did Jamaica join South Africa as national teams bound for the knockout stage four years after losing all three matches as debutantes in France, but it also looked profoundly unafraid as it banished Brazil, which had come to the tournament with hopes of maybe even staying all the way to the closing week. In doing that, it caused the World Cup to wave a bowing farewell to Marta, the 37-year-old Brazilian star of stars who wrapped up her sixth World Cup while playing the first 81 minutes on Wednesday night.

Brazil ended glumly on four points, having lost, 2-1, to France after beating Panama in a promising 4-0 opener. Jamaica strove to five, also beating Panama while drawing with France and Brazil. France, with seven points, topped the group.

In fact, in 2019 in Grenoble, France, Brazil eased through Jamaica, 3-0.

Much of the match Wednesday night occurred right in front of Jamaican goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer. While she didn’t have to make any saved that would qualify as spectacular, she did have to deal with constant hubbub from the Brazilian attack desperately needing a win to advance. As Jamaica fended off all the ruckus through both halves, it went further than anyone could have imagined just four short years ago.

